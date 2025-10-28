Restaurants are transforming French onion soup into crepes, pizza and more

When the temperatures dip, few things are as comforting as a bowl of caramelized onions, beef broth, crusty bread and cheese. French onion soup is a seasonal favorite for a reason, and after centuries of slurping it, chefs are experimenting with the dish's possibilities.

At restaurants around Philly, diners can now order French onion soup not in a bowl but inside a dumpling or spread across a pizza. The recipe's basic components have also been reinterpreted into meatloaf, crepes and even burgers. Here's where to find each French onion soup food that's not actually soup, and what to expect from these cheesy mutants:

1801 Chestnut St.

The longtime Stephen Starr restaurant Continental Midtown is no stranger to food mash-ups. Customers can order short rib bao buns and esquites fries off the menu — or, if they're craving a contained beef broth, French onion soup dumplings. The appetizer comes with six dumplings, topped with melted Gruyère cheese and served in an escargot dish.

833 Wharton St.

The French onion pie at Dough Head Pizza might not be soupy, but it has the essence of the original. Mozzarella, ricotta and Romano cheeses are piled onto a 16-inch crispy crust with roasted garlic and sliced and caramelized red onions. The South Philly shop promises a "flavor bomb you didn't expect."

1234 Locust St.

How do you make a French onion soup meatloaf? Bud & Marilyn's turns the classic dish inside out. The melted cheese — fontina and Gruyère — is stuffed into the loaf, while the caramelized onion gravy goes on top. The entree also comes with garlic mashed potatoes, peas and carrots.

Provided image/Neal Santos Provided image/Neal Santos Bud & Marilyn's meatloaf is part French onion soup, thanks to the cheese stuffing and caramelized onion gravy.



1200 S. 21st St.

Food influencers flocked to this Point Breeze restaurant in 2023 when word spread about their French onion soup dumplings. The appetizer features four fried dumplings swimming in a soupy base, with melted Gruyère on top.

1523 Sansom St.

Crepes are the vehicle for French onion soup at Bar Lesieur. The Schulson Collective restaurant prepares them with chives and Gruyère, plus a red wine jus to add a bit of beefy flavor.

277 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside

There's no longer a Humpty's in Fishtown, but the shop in Glenside is still serving dumplings with unique fillings — including a French onion soup flavor. Like all of Humpty's dumplings, they're deep-fried and come in orders of six. Unlike most French onion soup foods, however, this one is vegetarian-friendly.

Bonus chain choice

Multiple locations Back in September, Shake Shack went all in on French onion soup with an entire menu. It's still available at the chain's six Philly locations, though not forever. Customers can try the standard French onion soup burger (beef patty topped with Gruyère, caramelized onions, crispy sweet onions and a roasted garlic Parmesan aioli), French onion 'shroom burger (fried Portobello mushroom patty with all the same toppings, but stuffed with Muenster and cheddar cheeses) or the French onion stack (both of the burgers between one bun) for a limited time. Also part of the seasonal menu? Onion rings.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.