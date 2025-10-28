More Culture:

October 28, 2025

Restaurants are transforming French onion soup into crepes, pizza and more

The seasonal favorite has spread to the dinner plate through these creative takes.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
French onion soup dumpling Provided image/Cashman and Associates

The Continental Midtown serves French onion soup dumplings with the stretchy Gruyère the original dish is known for.

When the temperatures dip, few things are as comforting as a bowl of caramelized onions, beef broth, crusty bread and cheese. French onion soup is a seasonal favorite for a reason, and after centuries of slurping it, chefs are experimenting with the dish's possibilities.

At restaurants around Philly, diners can now order French onion soup not in a bowl but inside a dumpling or spread across a pizza. The recipe's basic components have also been reinterpreted into meatloaf, crepes and even burgers. Here's where to find each French onion soup food that's not actually soup, and what to expect from these cheesy mutants:

Continental Midtown

1801 Chestnut St.

The longtime Stephen Starr restaurant Continental Midtown is no stranger to food mash-ups. Customers can order short rib bao buns and esquites fries off the menu — or, if they're craving a contained beef broth, French onion soup dumplings. The appetizer comes with six dumplings, topped with melted Gruyère cheese and served in an escargot dish.

Dough Head Pizza

833 Wharton St.

The French onion pie at Dough Head Pizza might not be soupy, but it has the essence of the original. Mozzarella, ricotta and Romano cheeses are piled onto a 16-inch crispy crust with roasted garlic and sliced and caramelized red onions. The South Philly shop promises a "flavor bomb you didn't expect." 

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St.

How do you make a French onion soup meatloaf? Bud & Marilyn's turns the classic dish inside out. The melted cheese — fontina and Gruyère — is stuffed into the loaf, while the caramelized onion gravy goes on top. The entree also comes with garlic mashed potatoes, peas and carrots. 

Meatloaf in a white dish with multi-colored carrots, green peas and mashed potatoesProvided image/Neal Santos

Bud & Marilyn's meatloaf is part French onion soup, thanks to the cheese stuffing and caramelized onion gravy.


Insatiable

1200 S. 21st St.

Food influencers flocked to this Point Breeze restaurant in 2023 when word spread about their French onion soup dumplings. The appetizer features four fried dumplings swimming in a soupy base, with melted Gruyère on top.

Bar Lesieur

1523 Sansom St.

Crepes are the vehicle for French onion soup at Bar Lesieur. The Schulson Collective restaurant prepares them with chives and Gruyère, plus a red wine jus to add a bit of beefy flavor.

Humpty's Dumplings

277 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside

There's no longer a Humpty's in Fishtown, but the shop in Glenside is still serving dumplings with unique fillings — including a French onion soup flavor. Like all of Humpty's dumplings, they're deep-fried and come in orders of six. Unlike most French onion soup foods, however, this one is vegetarian-friendly.

Bonus chain choice

Shake Shack

Multiple locations

Back in September, Shake Shack went all in on French onion soup with an entire menu. It's still available at the chain's six Philly locations, though not forever. Customers can try the standard French onion soup burger (beef patty topped with Gruyère, caramelized onions, crispy sweet onions and a roasted garlic Parmesan aioli), French onion 'shroom burger (fried Portobello mushroom patty with all the same toppings, but stuffed with Muenster and cheddar cheeses) or the French onion stack (both of the burgers between one bun) for a limited time. Also part of the seasonal menu? Onion rings.

