Couple who helped to turn Gayborhood into thriving business district honored in Out Magazine

Since Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran started dating more than two decades ago, they have been working on redeveloping the Gayborhood into a thriving dining and shopping district, starting by establishing whimsical boutique Open House 23 years ago.

Now, eight businesses and two children later, the married couple and their company, Safran Turney Hospitality, are featured in Out Magazine's Out100 edition on a list of top innovators in the country within the LGBTQ+ community.

"Chef Marcie Turney and partner Valerie Safran don't just serve cuisine in their award-winning restaurants ... they say they also 'provide comfort and enjoyment and a break from the routine and hardships of life,'" the entry reads. "These stores are for 'offering little moments that make people smile.'"

Turney, 55, and Safran, 50, met in 2001 while working at Valanni, a former Mediterranean restaurant in Midtown Village. Within a year and a half of dating, the two purchased the site that became Open House.

"We'd be going out in the neighborhood and the block was like the red light district," Turney told PhillyVoice on Friday. "In terms of retail, there were maybe two places on the block. ... The neighborhood just embraced us from the beginning."

Over the years, the two formed their hospitality company which now represents several of the most popular dining and shopping destinations in the Midtown Village area, including restaurants Bud & Marilyn's, Barbuzzo, Darling Jack's Tavern and Little Nonna's, and artisan gift shop Verde. Despite the couple's influence on the neighborhood, Turney said the two initially felt undeserving of their nod in Out Magazine.

"We were like, 'Why us?'" she said. "I think back to the early days when we didn't know what we were doing. ... But when you see two lesbian women do this and everyone around you supports it, it's just a huge honor."

Safran and Turney are hoping to open their next venture, Red Gravy Goods, on the 1300 block of East Passyunk Avenue, before the end of the year — though no exact timeline has been set. Mimicking the success of its cozy retail concepts at Open House and Verde, the shop will focus on custom designed, Philly-themed "knick knacks."

"It's going to be our first thing out in South Philly," Turney said. "It's kind of been our plan to create this super cool block. ...We are super excited."

Safran and Turney will be honored at Out100's annual event in Hollywood on Nov. 21. Turney said while the recognition is flattering, the couple, who now live in Chestnut Hill, are more focused on raising their two adopted daughters, who are 7 and 2 years old.

"We're just stuck in motherhood, getting the kids to school, stuff like that," Turney said. "I'm 55 years old and I have a 2 year old. ... We're in the thick of it."