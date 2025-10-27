More Culture:

October 27, 2025

There's another 'yarn bombing' at the Singing Fountain, just in time for Halloween

The South Philly fixture got garlands of fake blood and spooky sweaters ahead of the holiday. It disappears Saturday.

By Kristin Hunt
The latest 'yarn bombing' of the Singing Fountain was unveiled at the East Passyunk Fall Fest. The Halloween-themed installation comes down Saturday.

The Drunken Knitwits have "bombed" again.

The crafting group, known for covering public spaces in Philadelphia with textile art, struck the Singing Fountain on East Passyunk Avenue. Their Halloween installation — consisting of pumpkins, candy corn, ghosts and fake blood — was created for the neighborhood's fall festival last weekend. It's will stick around through the holiday, but not a moment longer. The whole collection comes down Saturday.

Fabric blood drips from all three tiers of the made-over fountain. The mermaid at the top wears a black and orange witch's hat with a matching cape, while the cherubs below her sport winged costumes. (Some resemble butterflies, but others are a bit battier.) 

The Drunken Knitwits also created sweaters for the storks in the third row. To keep with the Halloween theme, they have skeleton, haunted house and jack-o-lantern patterns. The pumpkins extend to the nearby benches, where garlands of the gourds, plus candy corn and ghosts, hang.

Yarn bombing benchKristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Knitted pumpkins, candy corn and ghosts hang off the back of the benches by the Singing Fountain.


It's the latest in a string of "yarn bombings" the Drunken Knitwits have carried out at the East Passyunk spot. In March, the crafters unveiled a floral installation with nods to the city's sports franchises. When it was vandalized the following month, the community rallied to help the Drunken Knitwits replace the lost pieces with fabric food items for Flavors on the Avenue. The rebooted display remained through mid-May.

The group has been active elsewhere in the city, including at the summer pop-up at Eakins Oval. By the looks of it, they've also returned to another previous haunt. The animal statues at Fitler Square, which the Drunken Knitwits previously outfitted with Christmas and Hanukkah sweaters, are sporting some new Halloween threads.

