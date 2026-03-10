Bench in Rittenhouse Square to honor late WMMR DJ Pierre Robert

Pierre Robert, the longtime WMMR host who died in October, will be memorialized with a bench at Rittenhouse Square this spring.

Friends of Rittenhouse Square, the nonprofit that preserves the scenic park in Center City, said it will celebrate Robert's 44-year career at the rock station by dedicating the bench where he sat to read a book three days before his death. Robert was 70.

"Rittenhouse Square was Pierre Robert’s favorite place in the city," the nonprofit said. "It was where he read, reflected, people-watched, and felt most at peace."

Robert's final Instagram post on Oct. 26 was a photo of him reading on a bench at the park.

"Sunday afternoon in Philly in my beloved Rittenhouse Square, with a great book, a cup of La Colombe, watching the world lazily drift by … pretty close to perfection!" Robert wrote.

Pierre's radio career started in the former WMMR studio at 19th and Walnut streets, where the DJ sometimes sat on the third-floor windowsill during his midday show. The station has since relocated to Bala Cynwyd.

Robert's death drew a wave of reflections from artists he had interviewed over the years, including Jon Bon Jovi and the Offspring. WMMR later held a memorial concert for Robert at the Fillmore Philadelphia in December.

Friends of Rittenhouse Square had already raised more than $9,000 as of Tuesday afternoon to support the memorial for Robert and other beautification projects at the park.

"Pierre’s voice was part of the daily rhythm of life, a steady thread that connected music lovers across neighborhoods and generations," the nonprofit said.

A portion of the fundraiser proceeds will be donated to Mural Arts Philadelphia for the creation of a mural in Robert's honor at a location to be determined. The bench at Rittenhouse Square is expected to be dedicated in May.