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April 27, 2026

Infant's death in Northern Liberties apartment under investigation

The medical examiner's office has not revealed the cause of death, but police say the baby girl may have had puncture wounds

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Deaths
Northern Liberties infant Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of an infant at a Northern Liberties apartment building Saturday.

The death of a newborn baby in Northern Liberties is being investigated by police. 

The baby girl was found unresponsive when police responded to a call to an apartment building on the 1100 block of North American Street just before 1 p.m. Saturday, investigators said. The girl was pronounced dead at 1:08 p.m.

MORE: Man wanted for last summer's deadly block party shooting in Grays Ferry surrenders to police

The medical examiner's office has not revealed the cause of death, but police said the baby may have had puncture wounds.

The baby's mother had given birth earlier Saturday, 6ABC reported

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Deaths Northern Liberties Infants Police Philadelphia

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