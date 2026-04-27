Infant's death in Northern Liberties apartment under investigation

The death of a newborn baby in Northern Liberties is being investigated by police.

The baby girl was found unresponsive when police responded to a call to an apartment building on the 1100 block of North American Street just before 1 p.m. Saturday, investigators said. The girl was pronounced dead at 1:08 p.m.

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The medical examiner's office has not revealed the cause of death, but police said the baby may have had puncture wounds.

The baby's mother had given birth earlier Saturday, 6ABC reported.