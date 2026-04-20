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April 20, 2026

Mann Center concertgoers have to pay for parking again starting next month

Spaces on the lawn have been free for the past five years, but the venue said it will be charging $25 to $30 this season.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Concerts
the mann parking Jeff Tomik/PhillyVoice

The Mann Center will now charge $25 to $30 for parking on the lawns near the Fairmount Park venue. Above, Goose performs at TD Pavilion in October.

After five years of free parking for concertgoers, the Mann Center for Performing Arts will reinstate its fee for cars during its 2026 season. 

The Fairmount Park venue will charge $25 in advance and $30 on show days to leave vehicles on the nearby lawns beginning in May. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and parking attendants will be in the lots to direct traffic and keep track of payments. 

MORE: Florence + the Machine moves concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena to Atlantic City over conflict with Flyers playoff game

Upgraded spaces are available in the north and south parking lots and can be purchased on Ticketmaster. There is also addition parking available for Mann Members

In an email to ticket holders, the Mann said the change will help the venue maintain its seasonal parking area and support "improvements to the overall patron experience." This month, the venue plans to make updates to its lighting and signage in the parking lots. Additional upgrades are planned for the future, but it did not offer specifics on what those were or a timeline. 

For people who have already purchased tickets to shows this season, the Mann said it sent a one-time code to redeem a free parking pass as a thank you for purchasing tickets early. 

A representative from the Mann said the change is a return to pre-COVID-19 policy, when the venue used to charge the same amount to park at shows. The free parking was meant as a thank you for patrons who returned to live shows in 2021, and the venue was able to extend it through 2025. 

However, parking will be free at two events this season, the Voices of Hope show on June 23 and the Milestone Mashup event on Aug. 22. 

In October, health care company Highmark Blue Shield and the Mann Center announced a 12-year partnership, which included updates ahead of the 2026 season. The venue said the upgrades include a 40,000-square-foot plaza with a main entry canopy, welcome center, digital installations and wayfinding, a new ticket office and restrooms, and increased ADA accessibility. The changes also include a new outdoor bar and seating area. 

Several SEPTA routes pass through Fairmount Park as an additional travel option. It also operates a Highmark Mann Loop bus, which starts at Locust Street and Rittenhouse Square and makes four additional stops in Center City before dropping passengers at the venue. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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