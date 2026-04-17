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April 17, 2026

Florence + the Machine moves concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena to Atlantic City over conflict with Flyers playoff game

The band was scheduled to play in Philly on Saturday, April 25, but it will now perform at Boardwalk Hall on the same date.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Concerts
Florence + the Machine concert Ron Elkman/Imagn Images

Florence + the Machine was scheduled to play at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 25, but due to a scheduling conflict with a Flyers playoff game, the band will now play in Atlantic City. Lead singer Florence Welch is pictured above.

The Flyers have kicked Florence + the Machine out of Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The indie band was scheduled to play the venue with opener Sofia Isella on Saturday, April 25. But, owing to the Flyers' place in the NHL playoffs, the group is now heading down the shore. Florence + the Machine will perform at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on the same date, with the same opening act.

MORE: Everything we know about the next season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

All fans who purchased tickets to the Philadelphia concert will be automatically refunded, the band said. Those who still wish to attend the relocated show will have a 24-hour window to purchase new tickets before they are opened up to a general sale Monday at 10 a.m.

"We are so sorry for any inconvenience this might cause," Florence + the Machine wrote on social media. "Unfortunately this decision is beyond our control and after exploring many alternative scenarios, this became the only workable solution that would allow us to not cancel the show. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding."

The Flyers will return to their home ice next week after playing the Penguins twice in Pittsburgh. Game 4 is set for Xfinity Mobile Arena on the concert's date. The team released its complete first-round playoff schedule Friday morning. 

Florence + the Machine begins the U.S. leg of its Everybody Scream tour this Saturday in Washington, D.C. The indie group, fronted by Florence Welch, will continue onto Boston and New York City before taking the stage at Boardwalk Hall.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Concerts Philadelphia Florence + The Machine Flyers Xfinity Mobile Arena Atlantic City

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