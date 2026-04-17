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April 17, 2026

Everything we know about the next season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Rob Mac and Charlie Day have dropped hints about some new settings and the return of some favorite characters.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Always Sunny Season 18 preview Provided image/FXX

Rob Mac announced a production wrap on Season 18 of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' via an Instagram post Friday.

Philly's favorite crew of sociopaths is one step closer toward a return to television. 

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" officially wrapped production on its 18th season Friday, show creator and star Rob Mac announced on Instagram. While FXX hasn't announced a release date for the new episodes, the long-running sitcom has targeted a summer premiere for its past two seasons. So it stands to reason that Mac, Dee, Dennis, Charlie and Frank will return near the peak of semiquincentennial fever.

MORE: This New Jersey high school teacher makes movies on his summer breaks

That's pure speculation, but the cast has dropped more definitive clues about the gang's next misadventures. Here's what fans can expect from Season 18, based on interviews and some behind-the-scenes photos. Ren Faire diehards, brace yourselves:

There will be 10 episodes

Though the series has had different episode counts across its run, "Always Sunny" has historically averaged 10 episodes per season. Since 2021, however, the show has only been releasing eight at a time. That's changing this year, according to Charlie Day. While promoting "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," he revealed that the gang had 10 new installments on the way.

Dennis and Dee don't get rich

Earlier this month, Mac promised fans a first — an early look at a script before the episode aired. The only problem? He announced this on April 1. The script he shared was redacted into oblivion, but he at least left the title unmarked. It's called "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich," and it's the second episode of the season. 

The McPoyles are coming back

The milk-swilling McPoyles last surfaced in Season 16, when the gang went bowling and discovered twins Liam and Ryan were running the alley. But there's a wider family reunion on the horizon. Director Guillermo del Toro, who plays Pappy McPoyle, shared and reposted behind-the-scenes photos on social media. In one of them, he poses with Liam (Jimmi Simpson) and Ryan (Nate Mooney) in Renaissance Faire costumes. (Day confirmed they're going to Ren Faire in an upcoming episode.) In another, del Toro throws up peace signs with Danny DeVito. The pair got into a heated mobility scooter race on set.

Rickety Cricket is in, too

David Hornsby has produced and written for "Always Sunny" basically since the beginning. But fans know him best as Rickety Cricket, the one-time priest whose crush on Dee utterly ruined his life. Over the course of the series, he's lost his home, suffered burns and broken limbs, developed drug addictions and gone blind in one eye. Nowadays, the recurring character sports matted hair and a perma-layer of dirt, all of which Hornsby captured from his makeup chair in March.

The gang will ruin Little League, somehow

Day also teased a Little League episode for Season 18. No other clues for now, but let's hope those kids are made of tough stuff.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Philadelphia Glenn Howerton Kaitlin Olson Charlie Day Rob McElhenney Danny DeVito FXX

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