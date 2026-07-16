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July 16, 2026

For Tattooed Mom to resume live music performances, L&I says it must obtain permits and a license

The South Street bar says it is working to comply with an 'outdated' city policy that unjustly targets the LGBTQIA+ community.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Bars
Tattooed Mom Music Ban Street View/Google Maps

Tattooed Mom may not host live music performances until it receives a pair of permits and a licenses, L&I says.

Tattooed Mom was ordered to cease all live music performances, including drag, burlesque and karaoke events, earlier this year after failing to obtain three accreditations from the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections.

To resume live events, the South Street bar must present L&I with a Special Assembly License and zoning permits that allow for Assembly & Entertainment and Adult Cabaret uses, an L&I spokesperson said. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the bar said there is no clear timeline to resume its regular programming, but that it is working with local agencies to resolve the issue.
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Tattooed Mom was cited for three minor code violations and for hosting event without valid permits on Feb. 13. An inspector returned to the bar on April 27 due to "citizen complaints" said Kandyce Stukes, communications manager with L&I's Quality of Life division. On that night, Stukes said, owner Robert Perry showed an "understanding and willingness to comply" with the city's zoning code. The bar has no outstanding violations, but must obtain the accreditations to resume live entertainment. 

A Special Assembly License is required for any business that has a lawful occupancy of at least 50 patrons and offers social entertainment such as dancing, DJs or live or recorded music. 

Adult Cabaret permits are mandated for establishments that feature "topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators or similar entertainers exhibiting specified anatomical areas or performing specified sexual activities, or dancing, performing or acting in a lewd, sexually erotic, exciting, or stimulating manner," per the city's code. 

In its Instagram post, Tattooed Mom called the directive the bar received from L&I “shocking” and said the city's interpretation of its zoning rules unjustly targets the LGBTQIA+ community, specifically in regard to the bar’s drag and burlesque shows.

“No red tape can stop Tattooed Mom from becoming a queer creative space,” the post reads. “We will continue to speak out and support the LGBTQIA+ community while navigating outdated policy.”

Tattooed Mom did not respond to multiple requests for additional comment.

Stukes said L&I was “surprised and disappointed” by the bar’s statement, because the parties had been working together in good faith. Stukes said L&I remains committed to collaborating with the bar’s owners to reach a resolution.

“This is not an effort to target a successful business or any marginalized community,” Stukes said. "L&I's (Quality of Life Division) applies and enforces the City’s laws consistently and fairly, regardless of a business’s popularity, visibility or ownership. Suggesting otherwise misrepresents both our actions and our commitment to equitable enforcement.”

The department's crackdown on non-compliant businesses has been expanding for the past 1 1/2 years, Stukes said. As part of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s “safer, cleaner, greener” initiative, L&I was split into the Quality of Life division and the Inspections, Safety and Compliance division.

The Parker administration also established the Business Education and Enforcement Program, which helps business owners identify potential violations before formal inspections occurs. The Quality of Life division attempts to conduct at least 425 investigations every quarter. So far, 1,840 cases have been pursued this year, city data shows.

Stukes said the Quality of Life division also has strengthened its partnership with the police department. Together, they coordinate inspections of late-night establishments where potential public safety concerns have been identified. 

“These initiatives are applied citywide and are not directed at any single business, neighborhood or community,” Stukes said. “Our approach is rooted in education first, followed by fair and consistent enforcement when necessary.”

While it works through the “daunting, complicated and expensive” zoning process, Tattooed Mom said it is continuing to host other queer community events, including art shows and workshops. This week's slate includes open mic comedy shows, drunk Shakespeare readings and a film festival and market.

“We miss the vibrant energy that drag and burlesque bring to Mom’s and hope to welcome these events back again soon,” the bar wrote on Instagram. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Bars Philadelphia Licenses Permits LGBTQ Tattooed Mom South Street L&I

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