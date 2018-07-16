Taylor Swift hit by technical difficulties during show at Lincoln Financial Field

July 16, 2018
Thousands of diehard Taylor Swift fans packed into Lincoln Financial Field this weekend for a double-header as the 28-year-old pop-star returned to Philadelphia for the first time since 2015.
A dazzling aerial display on this year's "Reputation" tour hit a snag at Saturday night's show, leaving Swift locked in one position mid-air instead of drifting to either side of the stadium.
The glitch, which occurred as Swift sang "Delicate," prompted a delay during which the singer apologized to the fans for ensuring a "boring" situation and offered them updates on how it was getting resolved.
Crews eventually swapped in a new cage that allowed Swift to make her way around the venue for the remainder of the performance, as planned.
Swift, originally from Reading, savored her return to Pennsylvania with a photo in front of a location where she used to play as a kid.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
There was also an engagement at one of Swift's Philadelphia shows, which is becoming a theme at the Linc when she's in town. The difference is that this year's proposal actually took place right in front of Swift. Bold move by 22-year-old Anthony Yannuzzi, who popped the question to Stephanie Pysher, 25.
They walk into the meet and greet and he says “We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour” and then..... 😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 #thirdwheel
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @MTanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader.
Have a news tip? Let us know.