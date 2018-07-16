More Culture:

July 16, 2018

Taylor Swift hit by technical difficulties during show at Lincoln Financial Field

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Taylor Swift Michael Chow/USA TODAY NETWORK

Taylor Swift performs during the launch of her Reputation Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona. Swift's upcoming concert at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday is her best-selling show of the summer, according to StubHub.

Thousands of diehard Taylor Swift fans packed into Lincoln Financial Field this weekend for a double-header as the 28-year-old pop-star returned to Philadelphia for the first time since 2015.

A dazzling aerial display on this year's "Reputation" tour hit a snag at Saturday night's show, leaving Swift locked in one position mid-air instead of drifting to either side of the stadium.

The glitch, which occurred as Swift sang "Delicate," prompted a delay during which the singer apologized to the fans for ensuring a "boring" situation and offered them updates on how it was getting resolved.

Crews eventually swapped in a new cage that allowed Swift to make her way around the venue for the remainder of the performance, as planned.

Swift, originally from Reading, savored her return to Pennsylvania with a photo in front of a location where she used to play as a kid.

Take me home 💗

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

There was also an engagement at one of Swift's Philadelphia shows, which is becoming a theme at the Linc when she's in town. The difference is that this year's proposal actually took place right in front of Swift. Bold move by 22-year-old Anthony Yannuzzi, who popped the question to Stephanie Pysher, 25. 


If you're infatuated with someone you met at Swift's shows over the weekend, they may well be your future husband or wife. 

