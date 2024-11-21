More News:

November 21, 2024

Former Temple basketball player reportedly under federal investigation in point-shaving case

Hysier Miller has been linked to an FBI probe that started in March after unusual wagering on an Owls game was flagged.

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Sports Betting
Former Temple guard Hysier Miller has been tied to a federal point-shaving investigation that was spurred by reports of unusual wagering activity before a March game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Former Temple University basketball player Hysier Miller is being investigated by the FBI as part of a monthslong probe of unusual betting activity that was flagged last season for a possible point-shaving scheme, according to multiple reports.

Miller was a guard for the Owls and was the team's leading scorer in 2023-24. A report from Las Vegas-based sports betting watchdog U.S. Integrity noted significant movement in the line on Temple's March 7 loss against the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a 100-72 blowout at the Liacouras Center. Temple had entered the game as a 1.5-point underdog, but the line grew to seven points by tipoff that night.

At the time, Temple officials said they were reviewing the report of unusual wagering in accordance with NCAA policies.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that Miller was under federal investigation for alleged point-shaving, which is a deliberate effort to score fewer points in order to avoid covering the spread. Observers of betting markets said in March that there was similar unusual wagering activity before the Owls' Feb. 8 game against Memphis.

Large swings in betting lines are uncommon during late-season games when betting markets have better information about how teams are performing. Significant shifts usually come in response to injuries and player suspensions.

Miller transferred to Virginia Tech during the offseason for his senior year but never played before he was dismissed by the team on Oct. 23.

The FBI and NCAA have not publicly confirmed that Miller or Temple men's basketball is under investigation

Temple University President John Fry, who took over earlier this month, sent a message to the university community Thursday afternoon addressing the media reports about the investigation.

"The university has been aware of these allegations since they were first reported in the media in March 2024," Fry said. "We have been fully responsive and cooperative with the NCAA since the moment we learned of the investigation. While the university has not received any requests for information from state or federal law enforcement agencies regarding these allegations, we will cooperate fully should we be contacted."

Fry added that he would provided updates as they become available. He said everyone involved in Temple athletics receives mandatory training on NCAA rules and regulations, including those related to sports wagering.

"While it is disappointing to see Temple mentioned in this context, we know that it is not representative of our athletics program," Fry said.

Temple finished last season with a 12-19 record under first-year coach Adam Fisher. They made a deep run in the American Athletic Conference tournament before falling to UAB in the championship game.

