Temple Diamond Marching Band performs on 'Tonight Show' with Young Thug and Gunna

While the Eagles performance on Sunday was certainly upsetting for many Philly fans, "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" gave Philadelphians at least one thing to be proud of post-game — a Temple Diamond Marching Band performance.



The marching band made its late-night debut performing with Young Thug and Gunna on a special Sunday night episode of "The Tonight Show" that followed NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

The performance to Young Thug's hit, "Hot," started with a drum major leading two flutists and six trumpet players grouped in a semi-circle. As they bounced to the music, the drum major walks off and Gunna emerges from behind the group to take center stage before the musicians part into parallel lines to greet Young Thug.

