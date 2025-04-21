More News:

April 21, 2025

Temple University police arrest 7 people tied to weekend assaults on campus

Two students were attacked Saturday night after a large group of youth gathered on campus, investigators say. On Sunday, another student and two others were assaulted.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Temple University police arrested seven people for assaults committed on campus over the weekend. Investigators say they are continuing to pursue leads tied to the 'unprovoked' attacks.

Seven people were arrested by Temple University Police on Sunday night as part of an investigation into a series of assaults that occurred on the North Philadelphia campus over the weekend. 

On Sunday night, a Temple student was assaulted, but was not physically injured, police said. Two juveniles, who do not have any ties to the university, also were assaulted. A statement from Temple did not include any information about their conditions. 

Those assaults came one day after two Temple students were assaulted by people in a large group of youth that had gathered at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, investigators said. One student was assaulted near Temple Towers, a residential hall at 12th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, and another was assaulted at 12th and Montgomery streets, police said. They received medical attention for their injuries. 

A third student reported being pushed to the ground but did not need medical attention. 

Temple police did not provide details about Sunday's arrests, but said they had reviewed hours of surveillance footage from Saturday and are still pursuing leads. They said the attacks were unprovoked. 

The crowd of 800 to 1,000 youth had gathered at Temple around 7 p.m. Saturday after a party, the Inquirer reported. Philadelphia and Temple police had deployed additional officers as a precaution, because similar youth gatherings had happened on campus in the past and last week was spring break for many public schools. 

The youth initially were orderly, Temple officials said, but more Philadelphia police officers eventually were called in to disperse the group. 

Jennifer Griffin, Temple's vice president for public safety, and Jodi Bailey Accavallo, vice president for student affairs, put out a joint statement Saturday calling the assaults "unacceptable."

"While we had no advance warning of tonight's gathering, TUDPS has been in regular contact with PPD regarding planned and unannounced juvenile gatherings," they said. "These gatherings typically take place on public property, but their impact negatively affects our Temple community. We will continue to work with the city and PPD to address these incidents."

Temple encouraged students to use the university's shuttle service and walking escort program.

