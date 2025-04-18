More News:

April 18, 2025

FOX News host Mark Levin picked to join Homeland Security council

The Philadelphia native, who at times has been critical of President Donald Trump, is among 4 people tapped to sit on a 'revamped' version of the panel.

By Michaela Althouse
Mark Levin, a conservative TV personality who grew up in Elkins Park, has been appointed by President Donald Trump to join the Homeland Security Advisory Council.  

The council, overseen by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, provides insight on national security operations. Levin, who hosts "Life, Liberty & Levin" on FOX News, was among four people tapped by Trump to form a "revamped" HSAC, though how the council will differ from previous versions is not clear. 

The other picked to join the HSAC are former police detective Bo Dietl, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Florida state Sen. Joseph Gruters. 

"I am proud to announce the formation of my revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), which is comprised of Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "It is a big honor to serve on HSAC, and I know the new Members ...will do an incredible job."

Trump said the council will help develop new strategies to secure U.S. borders, deport undocumented immigrants and stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the U.S.

In a social media post Levin thanked Trump for picking him.

"What an honor! Thank you, Mr. President!" he wrote on X. 

Levin has been critical of Trump in the past, saying he would not vote for him in the 2016 election because Trump used "Nixonian tactics." In February, Levin rebuked Trump for his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasizing that Russia invaded Ukraine. But earlier this week, Levin included Trump in a roundup of "some of the greatest presidents in American history" on his show. 

Levin previously served in the Reagan administration and as the chief of staff for former Attorney General Ed Meese. He's also held roles in the Department of Interior and Department of Education, among other positions. 

Michaela Althouse
