September 28, 2024

Shots fired near Temple University halt field hockey game

The sports complex was evacuated in response to the sounds of gunfire from a nearby KFC parking lot.

By Chris Compendio
A shooting at a KFC parking lot on the 1300 block of North Broad Street near the Temple University Sports Complex led to the evacuation of all players and spectators of a field hockey game Friday afternoon. Above is an aerial view of Broad Street and the Sports Complex.

A field hockey game held in the Temple University Sports Complex on Friday afternoon ended abruptly after gunshots were heard in the vicinity.

Women's teams from La Salle University and Saint Louis University were competing in a match when reports of gunfire around 4:30 p.m. led to the evacuation of all players and spectators. Law enforcement swept the facility; no injuries were reported.

MORE: Residential tower could be scrapped from 76ers arena proposal in favor of Market Street housing projects

The reported shooting took place on the 1300 block of North Broad Street in a KFC parking lot. Police say that the shooter left the area before authorities arrived. There are no known victims or suspects and no weapon was found. Philadelphia Police are investigating the incident.

Players and spectators at the game remained in the locker room until authorities confirmed that the area was safe. They all left the facility afterward and the match did not resume.

The match was streamed online on ESPN+ and the Midtown Madness Podcast shared footage of the moment players evacuated the field, showing them running off in response to the sounds of gunfire.

Temple University Vice President & Chief for Public Safety Jennifer D. Griffin wrote in a statement that Temple officials reached out to leadership at La Salle University and Saint Louis University.

Griffin encouraged any students who were affected by the incident to reach out to Tuttleman Counseling Services for support and for faculty and staff affected to contact Temple's employee assistance program.

