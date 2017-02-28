More Health:

February 28, 2017

Ten baby products I can’t live without

Katie Gagnon
By Katie Gagnon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Parenting Baby Products
022717_KBoverhead Source/Katie Gagnon

One of the baby products that makes Katie's life as a Mama much easier is a Graco Pack 'n Play. She uses it for traveling and also for daytime naps. Killian is all smiles on his Aden + Anais sheet in his Pack 'n Play when he wakes up from his morning nap.

There are many lists of what you need to buy when you are preparing for the arrival of a new baby. I have previously recommended my favorite things to give as presents and shared my list of must-haves for when your baby arrives. Now that my son is approaching five months old, I have tested and tried a number of baby products. I have learned to live without sleep. I have learned to live with the constant smell of spit up on my shoulder. But I could not live without the following ten things.

Pampers Diapers

Pampers were the diapers the maternity ward used where I delivered Killian. When we brought him home I had already stockpiled The Honest Company® diapers. I love The Honest Company’s commitment to all-natural, non-toxic products and its monthly delivery service. But my baby boy consistently blew through those cute diapers, resulting in many full outfit changes and extra loads of laundry. Not to mention the number of people who he peed all over when he would soak through his clothes. Switching to Pampers made a big difference. Sure, we still have some blowouts. But way less than before.

Maty’s All Natural Baby Ointment

Killian started to develop a diaper rash when he was just a few weeks old. We had been using Vaseline® like the nurses did in the hospital. It worked really well in healing his circumcision incision but it was not treating his diaper rash. My husband said we should try coconut oil after reading some recommendations online. I found Maty’s All Natural Baby Ointment at my local ShopRite. It is a blend of natural oils with no fragrances, hydrogenated oils, sulfates, artificial colors, mineral oils, gluten or chemicals. As an all-natural alternative to petroleum jelly, it is more expensive than Vaseline® but worth every penny. Killian’s tush has been totally rash-free since we started using it. And there are a bunch more uses for the ointment for both baby and Mama.

Frida Baby NoseFrida®

My sister Kerry literally gagged when she saw this contraption but when your little one has his first cold you are going to be so glad you have Frida Baby NoseFrida®. It works way better than a bulb syringe at clearing my baby boy’s nose when he is congested. You literally suck the snot out of his nose. Don’t worry! Even though it probably would not faze most mothers, you are not going to get any snot in your mouth by using it. There’s a long tube and a safety net sponge to keep the snot contained to the device. It is easy to clean and easy to use - a must-have in your baby arsenal.

Burp Cloths

Lots and lots of burp cloths. You can never have enough burp cloths! Burp cloths will help clean up baby’s spit up, snot and drool and may even save you from having to change your shirt four times a day. If you or someone you know can sew, like my mother-in-law and husband’s aunt, here is a cute pattern. If you are going to purchase I recommend Burt’s Bees Baby 100% organic cotton burp cloths. These are super soft and will endure endless washing.

Ju-Ju-Be Diaper Backpack

Traditional diaper bags are usually in the messenger bag style but I knew that I wanted a backpack because the even distribution of weight would be better for this new Mama’s sore back. I absolutely love my Ju-Ju-Be Be Right Back Legacy diaper backpack. It is highly functional with lots of different compartments and space for everything. I think the black and white polka dot pattern is pretty chic – something I would have bought and worn pre-baby. I can easily carry it on my back or it fits nicely in the storage compartment under baby boy’s stroller. I keep this bag fully stocked at all times so when we are leaving the house I can just grab and go.

Baby Einstein™ Play Gym

I highly recommend investing in a good play mat. We gave Killian the Baby Einstein™ Nautical Friends Play Gym™ for Christmas and he loves it! It is important for babies to begin holding, reaching for and grabbing toys as part of their motor skills development. This Baby Einstein product also has lots of bright, contrasting colors, lights and music to make playtime even more stimulating. I never leave Killian unattended when he is playing on this mat but it does allow him to play by himself while I am folding laundry or writing this column nearby.

The First Years Bottle Warmer

I am exclusively breastfeeding my son. We introduced him to a bottle when he was around 3 weeks old so my husband could feed him and I could get out of the house. I use a Medela breast pump and Dr. Brown’s baby bottles but the real life saver when bottle feeding is The First Years Quick Serve Bottle Warmer. It takes away the guess work on how long to warm the bottle (though always check it on your wrist before giving to baby!), allows us to avoid using the microwave and is really fast. When Killian gets fussy for a feeding, my husband can quickly pop a bottle in from frig to warmer to mouth. Seconds count when you have a hungry, crying baby in your arms.

Graco Pack 'n Play

Portable cribs have been used for generations in my family for naps and travel. I was so grateful that my best friend gave us a Graco Pack ‘n Play. We use it every day! It is set up downstairs in our library for Killian’s morning and afternoon naps. At some point, he will begin napping upstairs in his crib but for now, I like having him on the first floor near me when I put him down for his nap. We also take the Pack ‘n Play when we travel. I use an Aden + Anais swaddling blanket as the bottom sheet, making sure to tuck it tightly under the mattress and corners so it does not move while Killian is in it.

Miracle Blanket®

This blanket was a total life saver when Killian was a newborn. Swaddling is highly recommended for getting newborn babies to sleep. Before he started rolling over, we swaddled our baby boy for bed. The Miracle Blanket® takes the human error out of perfecting a swaddle. This blanket prevented Killian from wiggling out of the swaddle in the middle of the night, which would wake him (and his parents). Even though we had other swaddling blankets, we used the Miracle Blanket® every single night when he was a newborn.

iPhone and Apple Watch

OK so this is technically two products, but they go hand-in-hand. My iPhone has been really helpful in keeping track of my baby boy’s feeding and diaper changes through an app that I love called Baby Tracker. I also use it to play white noise or lullabies for my baby boy when he goes down for his naps. My husband gave me an Apple Watch for Christmas, which allows me to use Baby Tracker, send text messages, check my email and receive phone calls all without having my phone in hand. It also has an activity tracker which allows me to monitor my daily steps and exercise which is important to me as I have been working to get back into my pre-baby shape.

More paramount than all this stuff, I have learned that I could not live without my son. It is hard to remember life before Killian made my husband and me a family. But all of these products have really helped me in caring for my son and keeping my sanity.

What baby products could you not live without? Share with me in the comments section below or Tweet me @ThePhillyVoice and @KathleenEGagnon.

Katie Gagnon

Katie Gagnon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Parenting Baby Products Philadelphia Katie's Baby Parenting Motherhood Lifestyle Opinion

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Rumors: Phillies' bullpen options include Will Smith, Ken Giles, others after Craig Kimbrel leaves market
Ken-Giles-Blue-Jays-Phillies_060619_USAT

Odd News

Pennsylvania man: Traffic circles are causing all of these tornadoes
Traffic circles

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says album 'Eternal Atake' coming in two weeks
0605_Lil Uzi Vert

Sixers

Sixers draft workout notes: Is Dylan Windler's shooting enough to warrant a selection?
060619-DylanWindler-USAToday

Healthy Eating

First look: Philly's first brick-and-mortar keto bakery
Carroll - Dessert Crazy KETO Bakery

Courts

The 'Swiss Cheese Pervert' breaks his silence on a life of infamy
Christopher Pagano Swiss Cheese Pervert 06042019

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved