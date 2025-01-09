More News:

January 09, 2025

Fair trade gift shop Ten Thousand Villages to close store in Center City

The chain is shuttering 13 locations, including one in Delaware County, in an effort to steer more resources to its work with underserved communities.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Closures
Ten Thousand Villages Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

Ten Thousand Villages will close its store at 1315 Walnut St. by the end of March. The shop is one of 13 that the fair trade nonprofit is shutting down.

The fair-trade gift shop Ten Thousand Villages plans to close 13 stores, including its locations in Center City and Media, Delaware County, by the end of March as part of a shift toward online sales. 

The nonprofit chain, headquartered in Lancaster County, has about 45 company-owned stores in addition to other locations that operate under the brand's license. Ten Thousand Villages sells artisan wares, including home decor and personal accessories. 

MOREResident physicians at Einstein vote to unionize, and those in other Philly hospitals may soon, too

The Center City store, at 1315 Walnut St., opened in 2019. The Media store, at 101 State Road, has been there at least 18 years. Ten Thousand Villages also is closing its location at Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse, Lancaster County.

Dan Alonzo, the chain's CEO, said the closures are intended to steer more resources toward its work with underserved communities and provide more support for its network of licensed stores. The nonprofit also plans to increase its focus on wholesaling.

Ten Thousand Villages is among the world's largest and oldest fair trade organizations. Its founder, Mennonite missionary Edna Ruth Byler, developed the idea during a 1946 trip to Puerto Rico. The poverty she witnessed inspired her to help local artisans market their crafts and form wider networks for their goods to be sold internationally at fair prices.

Byler partnered for years with the relief organization Mennonite Central Committee to expand the concept. The mission is to give partnering artisans a sustainable living and to encourage the use of recycled materials to make crafts, home decor and other products sold in stores. The nonprofit's network of artisans now includes tens of thousands of people in more than 35 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Another Ten Thousands Villages network store closed in Souderton, Montgomery County in December, and other stores in Glen Mills, Delaware County and Bryn Mawr, Montgomery County also have closed in recent years. 

The other stores set to close include locations in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Virginia, North Carolina and Texas.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Closures Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Philly housing market will be among hottest in U.S. in 2025, Zillow says

Philly Housing Market

Sponsored

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan

Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

Pets

As bird flu spreads, how worried should pet owners be?

cat bird flu

Addiction

Philly to offer year-long housing to 336 people in addiction recovery at Holmesburg facility

Riverview Wellness Village

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Fire breathing, beer and Philly Auto Show

Weekend guide

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved