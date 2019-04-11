More News:

April 11, 2019

Judge declares mistrial in case of man charged with breaking off thumb from $4.5M terra cotta warrior statue

Michael Rohana admitted to damaging the relic at trial, describing that it occurred one drunk night at the Franklin Institute in 2017

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Trials
Carroll - Franklin Institute Terracotta Warriors Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The exhibit, "Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor," is on display at the Franklin Institute from Sept. 30, 2017 until March 4, 2018. This display features a replica of the bronze "Chariot No. 1."

A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the 2017 case of an intoxicated man who broke off a thumb on a historically-significant statue, thousands of years old, on display at the Franklin Institute.

The man, Michael Rohana, of Bear, Delaware, was at an ugly Christmas sweater party in the museum two years ago when he wandered off and entered a closed exhibit containing 10 ancient, terra cotta warrior statues on loan from the Chinese government.

MORE NEWS: Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck

Surveillance video caught Rohana taking selfies with his arm around the statue known as "The Cavalryman." Then, he broke off its left thumb and pocketed the digit — which, alone, is worth more than $5,000. Museum staff noticed the thumb was missing in January 2018, which then sparked an FBI investigation.

The thumb was recovered last year when the FBI visited Rohana at his home in Delaware. It has been returned to China, however officials at the Franklin Institute told the jury it has not been reattached, the AP reported.

On Tuesday, a jury deadlocked on charges of theft and concealment of an object of cultural heritage. Federal prosecutors will decide by May whether to retry the case.

The Chinese government is not happy with the result of the trial, and the BBC reports it is investigating the culpability of the Franklin Institute in the incident. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Trials Philadelphia Odd News Franklin Institute

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Elton Brand: It's 'possible' Joel Embiid doesn't play Game 1 of playoffs
032819-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Odd News

Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck
Stolen Car Peeing Mug Shot

Comedy

Chelsea Handler on life, death and therapy after Trump
Chelsea Handler

Eagles

Eagles 2019 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback
040319EastonStick

Illness

Two more confirmed mumps cases at University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Business

Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October
Sergeant York Fishtown

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved