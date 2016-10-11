More Health:

October 11, 2016

A thank-you note to my newborn son

Katie Gagnon
By Katie Gagnon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Parenting Motherhood
Katie_Gagnon_Letter Trish English (his MomMom)/for PhillyVoice

Katie and her son, Killian, pictured at one week old. She is overjoyed to be a mother to her loving baby boy.

Dear Killian,

My life was changed 11 days ago in the most magical, wonderful way. At 2:09 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2016, you were born.

When your father placed you in my arms, your little body against my bare chest, you were crying — adjusting to this new and unfamiliar world. I began to talk to you, knowing that you would recognize the sound of my voice after growing inside me for 42 weeks. Your crying subsided quickly and your bright, wide eyes looked directly into mine. I felt as if the world stopped spinning; there was only you and me and your Daddy. Nothing else mattered. It was at this moment that I fell completely and totally in love with you.

After I nursed you for the first time, your Daddy cradled you on his chest, skin-to-skin, with a blanket wrapped behind you. I saw him melt into wonder and witnessed him falling in love with you as I did. From that moment on, we have taken turns holding you tight, cuddling and kissing you, changing you and dressing you, bathing you and burping you. When I am feeding you, your Daddy is counting down the seconds until he can take you back in his arms. When he is holding you, I postpone my requests to cuddle you again because of the joy it brings me to see you two together.

Becoming parents has been made simple because you are such an easy, happy, healthy and loving baby. You rarely cry; when you do, our entire focus is to soothe you, to care for you, to take away your discomfort, to let you know we are here. You eat like a pro, sleep for four-hour stretches through the night and love being in our arms. Every movement you make captures our entire attention. Every sound you create is awe-inspiring. Every stretch and sigh, every smile and sleep feel like a miracle to behold. I am so happy I feel as if my heart may explode.

My sweet Killian, thank you for the joy you bring. Thank you for the love you have created and provide. Thank you for your happy and peaceful disposition. Thank you for your smiles. Thank you for making us so grateful to be alive, to have you in our lives and to have the privilege of raising you. Thank you for giving my life its ultimate purpose. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy.

My darling baby boy, you have been in this world for less than two weeks and I cannot imagine life without you. You are mine, and I am yours. Nothing and no one will ever change that, my son. I will be here for you, forever and always.

Love,

Mommy

***

Every week for the past several months I have shared my experience as a first-time expectant mother. Now that my son has arrived, I have more to share and much to learn. Continue to join me every Tuesday on PhillyVoice to offer your thoughts and advice as I continue on my journey.

Katie Gagnon

Katie Gagnon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Parenting Motherhood Philadelphia Katie's Baby Pregnancy Parenting Lifestyle Opinion Family

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles CB Ronald Darby thinks he'll be ready for Week 1
060619RonaldDarby

Odd News

Pennsylvania man: Traffic circles are causing all of these tornadoes
Traffic circles

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says album 'Eternal Atake' coming in two weeks
0605_Lil Uzi Vert

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Despite mounting injuries and a losing week, Phillies hanging around
Jay-Bruce-Phillies_060519_usat

Healthy Eating

First look: Philly's first brick-and-mortar keto bakery
Carroll - Dessert Crazy KETO Bakery

Courts

The 'Swiss Cheese Pervert' breaks his silence on a life of infamy
Christopher Pagano Swiss Cheese Pervert 06042019

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved