The Basketball Tournament semifinals and championship to be held at Drexel this weekend

The Basketball Tournament, the annual winner-take-all summer tourney, is nearly at its conclusion. TBT will host its semifinals matchups on Friday, Aug. 2 at Drexel University's Daskalakis Athletic Center before the championship round on Sunday.

Friday's semifinals games start at 7 PM and 9 PM respectively. Both games will air live on FS1:

7 PM game: Eberlin Drive vs. Forever Coogs (Houston alumni)

9 PM game: Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni) vs. La Familia (Kentucky alumni)

Sunday's championship game, on Aug. 4 at 2 PM and airing on FOX, has a $1 million prize.

The semifinals will feature notable former NBA players including Eric Bledsoe, Willie Cauley-Stein, Jared Sullinger and others.

Tickets for the games at Drexel can be purchased here.





