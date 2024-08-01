The Basketball Tournament semifinals and championship to be held at Drexel this weekend

August 01, 2024
The Basketball Tournament, the annual winner-take-all summer tourney, is nearly at its conclusion. TBT will host its semifinals matchups on Friday, Aug. 2 at Drexel University's Daskalakis Athletic Center before the championship round on Sunday.
Friday's semifinals games start at 7 PM and 9 PM respectively. Both games will air live on FS1:
7 PM game: Eberlin Drive vs. Forever Coogs (Houston alumni)
9 PM game: Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni) vs. La Familia (Kentucky alumni)
Sunday's championship game, on Aug. 4 at 2 PM and airing on FOX, has a $1 million prize.
The semifinals will feature notable former NBA players including Eric Bledsoe, Willie Cauley-Stein, Jared Sullinger and others.
Tickets for the games at Drexel can be purchased here.
