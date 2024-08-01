More Sports:

August 01, 2024

The Basketball Tournament semifinals and championship to be held at Drexel this weekend

TBT will hold down Drexel University's Daskalakis Athletic Center.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
The Basketball Tournament Drexel
The Basketball Tournament 2024 TBT/for PhillyVoice

The Basketball Tournament will host its semifinals round and championship match at Drexel over the next several days.

The Basketball Tournament, the annual winner-take-all summer tourney, is nearly at its conclusion. TBT will host its semifinals matchups on Friday, Aug. 2 at Drexel University's Daskalakis Athletic Center before the championship round on Sunday.

Friday's semifinals games start at 7 PM and 9 PM respectively. Both games will air live on FS1:

7 PM game: Eberlin Drive vs. Forever Coogs (Houston alumni)

9 PM game: Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni) vs. La Familia (Kentucky alumni)

Sunday's championship game, on Aug. 4 at 2 PM and airing on FOX, has a $1 million prize. 

The semifinals will feature notable former NBA players including Eric Bledsoe, Willie Cauley-Stein, Jared Sullinger and others. 

Tickets for the games at Drexel can be purchased here.

The Basketball Tournament Jared Sullinger

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more The Basketball Tournament Drexel Philadelphia Daskalakis Athletic Center

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Do you know these fun facts about the stunning New Jersey Shore?
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Graffiti Pier partially collapses into Delaware River
Graffiti Pier collapse

Sponsored

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search
Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

Illness

Boar's Head recalls more meat products amid listeria outbreak
Boar's Head Recall

History

In Philly 80 years ago, a racist subway strike paralyzed the city
Philly transit strike

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Would an early playoff exit put Daryl Morey on the hot seat?
Morey 7.31.24

Tours

Simone Biles, other U.S. Olympic gymnasts to perform in Philly
Biles Carey Chiles

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved