Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson and Jimmy Tatro to make appearances at free 'The Hawk' screening at Netflix House

Fans can get an early look at Netflix's new comedy series "The Hawk" during a free event at Netflix House in King of Prussia on Monday, July 13.

Attendees will be able to watch the first two episodes three days before the series premieres on Netflix. Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson and Jimmy Tatro are scheduled to make appearances during the event.

From noon to 4 p.m., visitors can check out a "The Hawk"-themed experience outside Netflix House featuring Lonnie Hawkins' East Coast tour bus, photo ops, giveaways and themed activities at Top 9 Mini Golf. Fans also can see Lonnie's golf cart and themed caddies walking around the attraction.

Doors for the screening open at 4:30 p.m., and the screening begins at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free with an advance reservation. Reservations do not guarantee entry because admission is subject to venue capacity, so early arrival is recommnded.

Monday, July 13

Netflix House

180 N Gulph Rd.

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Free with registration

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