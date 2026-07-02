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July 02, 2026

Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson and Jimmy Tatro to make appearances at free 'The Hawk' screening at Netflix House

The July 13 event in King of Prussia also includes themed activities, photo ops and giveaways before the early screening.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Screenings Netflix
THEHAWK_103_250924_CH_00738_R.jpg Colleen E Hayes/Netflix

The Hawk - Season 1. (L to R) Will Ferrell as Lonnie in Episode 103 of The Hawk. Cr. Colleen E Hayes/Netflix © 2026

Fans can get an early look at Netflix's new comedy series "The Hawk" during a free event at Netflix House in King of Prussia on Monday, July 13.

Attendees will be able to watch the first two episodes three days before the series premieres on Netflix. Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson and Jimmy Tatro are scheduled to make appearances during the event.

From noon to 4 p.m., visitors can check out a "The Hawk"-themed experience outside Netflix House featuring Lonnie Hawkins' East Coast tour bus, photo ops, giveaways and themed activities at Top 9 Mini Golf. Fans also can see Lonnie's golf cart and themed caddies walking around the attraction.

Doors for the screening open at 4:30 p.m., and the screening begins at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free with an advance reservation. Reservations do not guarantee entry because admission is subject to venue capacity, so early arrival is recommnded.

The Hawk at Netflix House

Monday, July 13
Netflix House
180 N Gulph Rd.
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Free with registration 

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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