Show your love for 'The Sopranos' in this poetry reading and potluck

Get ready for a slice of gabagool.

It's been nearly two decades since "The Sopranos" ended its run on HBO, but Philly poet Peter Webb is throwing back to it with a unique hybrid event.

Philadelphia Small Works Gallery, located in Fishtown, is hosting a poetry reading and potluck combo themed on the mobster show on Saturday, April 13. The reading will feature six local poets and tickets go for $10. "I’m a fan of the show and other poets are, of course," said Webb. "Also, we are right next to Jersey."

To Webb, having fun is a huge value to his approach to poetry. "Pop culture is a great way to have some shared fun, for sure. Plus, I like bizarre themes for events," said Webb.

The poets have been writing new work based on the legendary HBO show, which ran from 1999 to 2007 and won 21 Emmys. Several are planning to bring family-made Italian dishes, such as lasagna.

"The night will start with bonding over food and drink with a very strange eclectic show to follow," said Webb. "Hopefully we will turn poetry on its head." Some poets are also planning to dress up as "Sopranos" characters with thrifted clothes—Webb plans to dress as "Depression Tony" in a bathrobe.

Since December 2023, the Philadelphia Small Works Gallery has organized and hosted exhibitions, workshops, readings and performances by Philly-based artists.

"When Peter reached out to me about a 'Sopranos'-themed reading, it was an immediate 'yes,'" said Heather Bowlan, the literary director and events curator at Philadelphia Small Works Gallery.



"The Philadelphia Small Works Gallery crew is pretty obsessed with pop culture—and poetry," said Bowlan. "We're all born and raised in Philadelphia and grew up with the belief that only people from here can talk sh*t on Philly. So needless to say, the family vibe resonates."

"I'll also add that multiple (featured poets) made subtle threats to me to make sure they were included in the night, which I think was appropriate for the theme," said Webb.

Saturday, April 13

7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | $10 or bring a dish

Philadelphia Small Works Gallery

1609 North Delaware Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125