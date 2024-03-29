'Fabulous, irreverent, campy' Black-Tie GayBINGO returns April 6 in Center City

It's time to break out that evening gown in the back of the closet that's been waiting for its chance and show it off at the return of Black-Tie GayBINGO on April 6 in Center City.

The event, put on by AIDS Fund Philly, is hosted by drag queens known as Bingo Verifying Divas (BVDs). Attendees can expect humor from the hosts, musical numbers and the chance to win prizes if they've got the lucky boards. The self-described "fabulous, irreverent, campy, wildly popular" event has been held for over 20 years, according to the AIDS Fund.

GayBINGO occurs monthly, but the black-tie event is only once per year. In addition to bingo, there will be a silent auction, cocktail hour, dinner and dancing.

This year's event will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Regency Ballroom at the Loews Hotel on Market Street. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and organizers say it's about a two-and-a-half-hour event. Tickets are $200, with the option for a VIP upgrade. Proceeds benefit people living with HIV in the Philadelphia area.

During the event, the AIDS Fund will present Penn Center for AIDS Research Director Ronald Collman with a Fierce and Fabulous Award, celebrating an individual who has made a significant contribution to the community.

“Keeping the fight against AIDS going is such a high priority, and it's my honor to support AIDS Fund, which directly reaches and helps the most vulnerable people in our community touched by HIV/AIDS, just as it's my privilege to lead the group of researchers in the Penn Center for AIDS Research who are working to find new scientific solutions to advance this mission,” Collman said in a statement.



Saturday, April 6

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Loews Hotel, 1200 Market St.

Drag queen Maddy Milan, one of the BVDs, will be awarded a Silver Stiletto for her 10 years working as a bingo diva.