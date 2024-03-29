Largest food truck festival in Pennsylvania returns to Philly in April

Prefer your meals on wheels? Philadelphia will welcome back the largest food truck festival in Pennsylvania in a few weeks — and several dozen vendors are coming along for the ride.

Manayunk StrEAT Festival will be held Sunday, April 21 along Main Street between Shurs and Green lanes. More than 50 food trucks from the Mid-Atlantic region will be there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with select gourmet food vendors and local restaurants. All together, visitors will have more than 70 spots to sample, each one offering dishes as varied as lobster and bacon on a stick.

Some of trucks include Korea Taqueria, Deke's BBQ, Mom-Mom's Polish Food Cart, The Little Sicilian and Fishtown Pickle Project. There also will be plenty of sweet treats, including gourmet popsicles and pound cake, and not one but two bacon-themed vendors.

Food may be the main event at the Manayunk StrEAT Festival, but it isn't the only attraction. Six acts from the Philly music scene will perform 90-minute sets on stages at Green and Shur lanes for the duration of the fest. Glassmakers, ceramicists and jewelry makers also will sell goods on site.

The festival organizers say Manayunk businesses also will offer promotions on the day of the event, so keep an eye on Main Street for additional deals.

