March 27, 2024

Find your next favorite show at Philly Theater Week this April

Now in its seventh year, theater fans can check out shows across the region April 4 to 14 with pay-what-you-can pricing.

By Michaela Althouse
The weeks' events include Shakespearean classics, original works and adjacent events like story slams and poetry readings.

Starting next week, Theater Philadelphia returns with the annual Philly Theater Week from April 4 to 14 with shows and performances all across the region. 

The event, now in its seventh year, includes shows and events in the city, surrounding counties, Delaware and South Jersey. Throughout the week, audience can check out new takes on familiar shows, original works and community events to nerd out about favorite works. 

All events include pay-what-you-can pricing, which organizers hope increases accessibility while encouraging donations and investment in the theater community. 

The week kicks off with a preview event at the Temple Performing Arts Center on April 1, with samples from the weeks' shows and a keynote speech from Ontaria Kim Wilson, an actress and director from Philly. In addition to the plays and musicals, the event also includes a story slam, virtual poetry, and a community picnic, concluding with a Cabaret-themed karaoke party at The Painted Mug on April 14. 

Throughout the week, attendees can catch classics like "Macbeth," "The Importance of Being Earnest" and "Urinetown." There are also new shows to check out like "Hatshepsut," the story of an Egyptian queen erased from history; "Laugh Of Totality," where a group of comedians discuss the upcoming solar eclipse and "Gilbert & Sullivan & Cocktail," a mix of songs from the theater duo and accompanying drinks. 

“We are excited to be back for our seventh annual Philly Theatre Week and to be continuing its mission for more accessible theatre for the Greater Philadelphia community,” said Theatre Philadelphia executive director Sabriaya Shipley in a statement. "We hope that Philly Theatre Week continues to be a time of year for celebrating, honoring, and gathering the Greater Philadelphia community around the current theatre season offerings and also giving tangible resources or connections to put towards the next Philly theatre season.”

Philly Theater Week 

Various locations 

April 4-14 

Pay what you can pricing

Michaela Althouse
