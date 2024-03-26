More Events:

March 26, 2024

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic to be held in Camden this summer

The festival lineup includes Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Maren Morris. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic will be held at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on July 4, 2024. Along with Nelson, the lineup includes Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Maren Morris.

Willie Nelson is bringing his star-studded Fourth of July Picnic to the Philadelphia region for the first time this summer.

The festival — which showcases legends in country, rock and folk music — will be held Thursday, July 4 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on the Camden waterfront. Nelson is headlining a lineup also includes Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples and Celisse. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Citi cardholders can access a presale through 10 p.m. Thursday. Fans also can receive a presale code by entering an email address online.

Nelson, 90, held his first Fourth of July Picnic at Hurlbut Ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas in 1973. Last year, it was held at Q2 Stadium in Austin, according to Billboard. Nelson has taken the festival outside of his home state, but it has never occurred in the Philly region. 

"I am thrilled to bring the Fourth of July Picnic to Philadelphia for the first time in our storied history," Nelson said. "It's an honor to host such an extraordinary lineup of talent in the birthplace of our country. We can't wait to celebrate Independence Day with you."

The "Red Headed Stranger" — a key musician in the "outlaw country" subgenre that developed in the late 1960s — has been nominated for 57 Grammys in his illustrious career. He has won 12. His most recent wins were in 2023 for best country album ("A Beautiful Time") and best country solo performance ("Live Forever"). He was nominated at the 2024 Grammys for best bluegrass album ("Bluegrass").

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is releasing a new album, "The Border," on May 31. He also is gearing up to headline his annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which makes a stop at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on June 30 and at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania on July 7. The tour, which launched in 2016, also feature John Mellencamp, Dylan, Plant and other acts from the Fourth of July Picnic.

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic

Thursday, July 4
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
1 Harbour Blvd, Camden

