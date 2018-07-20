Saturday: Hang with Jason Kelce, attend a jazz fest and go on an art adventure

We're here to help you plan your Saturday.

If you're looking for something free and family-friendly, head to an all-day jazz festival. If you want to party at night, snag a ticket to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's fundraiser.

And if you're in the mood to explore something totally new in Philly, take a walk through a just-opened art installation with secret passageways.

The 12th annual Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival will take place Saturday, beginning at noon.

Enjoy eight hours of live music outdoors with friends, family and community – for free!

If it rains, the event will be moved to Sunday, July 22. Check here for updates.

Head to Ardmore Music Hall on Saturday night for a fundraiser with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The concert will benefit Make the World Better.



Performing is rapper Chill Moody, Philly funk band Swift Technique and more artists.

At the 21-plus event, attendees can sip on Broken Goblet Brewing's No One Likes Us, We Don't Care, while enjoying the show.

Be one of the first people to experience "FIGMAGO Alive." The extended "FIGMAGO" experience includes an aerial acrobatic performance by Brian Sanders' JUNK.

So, what is "FIGMAGO?" It's part art installation, part room escape. Explore secret passageways and check out 3D murals in this new, hands-on attraction.