July 20, 2018

Saturday: Hang with Jason Kelce, attend a jazz fest and go on an art adventure

These events are worth getting off the couch

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Events Performances
jazz musicians performing Photo by Jens Thekkeveettil/ on Unsplash

Catch free jazz performances on Lancaster Avenue this weekend.

We're here to help you plan your Saturday.

If you're looking for something free and family-friendly, head to an all-day jazz festival. If you want to party at night, snag a ticket to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's fundraiser.

And if you're in the mood to explore something totally new in Philly, take a walk through a just-opened art installation with secret passageways.

Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival is a summer tradition

The 12th annual Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival will take place Saturday, beginning at noon.

Enjoy eight hours of live music outdoors with friends, family and community – for free!

If it rains, the event will be moved to Sunday, July 22. Check here for updates.

Eagles' Jason Kelce to host A Night of Philly Music

Head to Ardmore Music Hall on Saturday night for a fundraiser with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The concert will benefit Make the World Better.

Performing is rapper Chill Moody, Philly funk band Swift Technique and more artists. 

At the 21-plus event, attendees can sip on Broken Goblet Brewing's No One Likes Us, We Don't Care, while enjoying the show.

"FIGMAGO," a hands-on art adventure, is open in Bella Vista

Be one of the first people to experience "FIGMAGO Alive." The extended "FIGMAGO" experience includes an aerial acrobatic performance by Brian Sanders' JUNK.

So, what is "FIGMAGO?" It's part art installation, part room escape. Explore secret passageways and check out 3D murals in this new, hands-on attraction.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

