Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival is a summer tradition

Last summer, a crowd of 4,000 turned out for the annual Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival in West Philadelphia.

On Saturday, July 21, Saunders Park Greene will once again be filled with a curated selection of jazz musicians. The theme for 2018 is "Different Shades of Jazz," so musicians from a variety of backgrounds and musical directions will be highlighted.

Headlining the free jazz fest will be Tim Warfield and his Organ Band featuring Terell Stafford. They're expected to take the stage at 2:55 p.m.

In addition to live jazz, the festival will include artisans and craft vendors, food trucks, a pop-up computer lab, face painting and a bounce house.

The festival has become a summer tradition for many who want to enjoy music outdoors with friends, family and community.

Saturday, July 21

Noon to 7 p.m. | Free

Saunders Park Greene

3827 Powelton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

