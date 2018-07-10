More Events:

July 10, 2018

Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival is a summer tradition

Enjoy eight hours of live music outdoors with friends, family and community

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
12th annual Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival headliner Tim Warfield Courtesy of/Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival

The 12th annual Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival's headliner is Tim Warfield.

Last summer, a crowd of 4,000 turned out for the annual Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival in West Philadelphia.

On Saturday, July 21, Saunders Park Greene will once again be filled with a curated selection of jazz musicians. The theme for 2018 is "Different Shades of Jazz," so musicians from a variety of backgrounds and musical directions will be highlighted.

Headlining the free jazz fest will be Tim Warfield and his Organ Band featuring Terell Stafford. They're expected to take the stage at 2:55 p.m.

In addition to live jazz, the festival will include artisans and craft vendors, food trucks, a pop-up computer lab, face painting and a bounce house.

The festival has become a summer tradition for many who want to enjoy music outdoors with friends, family and community.

12th Annual Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival

Saturday, July 21
Noon to 7 p.m. | Free
Saunders Park Greene
3827 Powelton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

