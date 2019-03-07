More Events:

March 07, 2019

Weekend picks: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Travel & Adventure Show and more

Time to make plans with friends and family

By Sinead Cummings
Philly's St. Patrick's Day Parade R. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™

The 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia is Sunday, March 10.

It's a good weekend to hang out with friends and family.

There are International Women's Day events, the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and the return of the Travel and Adventure Show.

Get all the details on what's happening in Philly below.

MilkBoy changing name (temporarily) to MilkGirl to support women in music

Beginning Thursday, there will be karaoke, stand-up and other special events benefiting the nonprofit Girls Behind the Rock Show.

Create a flower bouquet for free on International Women's Day

On Friday, The Logan will have a build-your-own bouquet bar. Stop by the hotel to make a thoughtful flower arrangement, then gift it to a fierce female in your life for International Women's Day.

Travel and Adventure Show returning to Philly with tips from top travel experts

If you're thinking of booking a vacation, this is the place to go for tips from travel experts and amazing deals. This year, you can also apply for a passport at the show.

Cheer on floats, Irish dancers at the 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade

Ready for St. Patrick's Day? Celebrate the holiday early with Irish dancers, decorated floats, marching bands and music groups at Philly's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday.

Watch a curated selection of the internet's best cat videos at the movies

Extend your weekend with this Monday night event in Old City. Grab a pal and head to the movies to watch some of the best cat videos out there. 

The event benefits local animal shelters.

Portion of proceeds from King of Prussia Restaurant Week will go to CHOP

If you haven't yet, make a reservation at one of King of Prussia's many restaurants. There are more than 30 participating, including Fogo de Chao, Seasons 52 and North Italia.

Restaurant Week starts Monday and runs through March 17.

