Easter egg hunts and free guac: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Easter arrives this weekend, with all the parades, egg hunts and axe throwing (stay with us) that goes with it.

This Sunday, families can march in the Easter Promenade on South Street and participate in its competitive "best dressed" contest at Headhouse Plaza. There also will be plenty of egg hunts, some with petting zoos and face painting. For a more dangerous spin on the holiday, head to Old City for an axe throwing competition against an Easter Bunny.

For those not observing the holiday, the city's weekend counter-programming includes a brand new flea market in Port Richmond, dinner deals at Latino restaurants across town and a musical mimicking the last show Billie Holliday played in her native city, just months before her death.

One of Philadelphia's oldest holiday parades returns for its 90th year this Sunday. The Easter Promenade will again run through South Street, kicking off at 12:30 p.m. with perennial emcee Henri David. Revelers, including Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail, will march from Fifth & South streets to Headhouse Plaza, where the best dressed contest will commence. Winners will receive gift cards to local businesses, but every contestant will go home with a bag of candy.

Hunt for Easter eggs across town

Families can search for pastel eggs at the many Easter egg hunts in Philly this Sunday. If you're already on South Street for the Easter Promenade, you can scan the storefronts for hidden eggs, which provide entries into a raffle for gift cards and a grand prize basket of goodies. Konrad Square Park in Fishtown will have face painting, popcorn and candy at its hunt, while the East Passyunk Community Center boasts a bonus petting zoo.

If you don't have kids or simply want to terrify them, you can compete in an axe throwing competition against an Easter Bunny at Kick Axe Throwing in Old City.

Friday is the last day of Dine Latino Restaurant Week, a five-day promotion that offers diners a free app or dessert when they purchase two dinner entrees. Roughly two dozen restaurants are participating, including El Merkury in Center City and Casa Mexico in Passyunk Square.

Need some new threads? Gault & Co. Malt House will host its first Love Vintage Flea Market this Saturday at 2619 E. Indiana Ave. from noon to 4 p.m. The market will feature over 20 vendors hawking clothing, sneakers, sports collectibles and household goods. DJ ADUB will handle the live entertainment, while Gault & Co. will serve brunch during most of the event, from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Jazz legend Billie Holiday was born in Philadelphia, and played one of her last shows here before her death in 1959. "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" reimagines that show, which took place at a seedy and long-shuttered South Philly bar, for the stage in a production playing at the Philadelphia Theatre Company through April. The musical is billed as an immersive experience, as the audience will sit on the stage with star Laurin Talese and the theater has been decorated to mimic an actual bar, complete with specialty cocktails.

