Port Richmond's Gaul & Co. Malt House to host new Love Vintage Flea Market

Port Richmond will have new flea market in the neighborhood thanks to a new concept spearheaded by the owners of Gaul & Co. Malt House.

The gastropub, best known for its "Wit-or-Witowski' kielbasa cheesesteaks, will host the inaugural Love Vintage Flea Market Saturday, April 8 at its converted church building at 2619 E. Indiana Ave.

The flea market from 12-4 p.m. will feature more than 20 local vendors and live entertainment.

The vendors include a mix of vintage wares, household goods, upcycled items, clothing and accessories. Among those scheduled to be at the inaugural event are sneaker and streetwear collector R.A.R.E. Garments, vintage sports clothing and collectible vendors Bucks County Baseball Co. and Hustle Threads, and Philly-themed apparel seller Philly Phindz.

Live entertainment will come from local DJ ADUB from 1-5 p.m.

Gaul & Co. Malt House will serve brunch before and during the event between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The building was formerly the Port Richmond Methodist Episcopal Church, whose roots stretch back to the 19th century.

Saturday, April 8, 2023

12-5 p.m. | Free, all ages

2619 E. Indiana Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134