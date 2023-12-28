More Events:

December 28, 2023

NYE parties and video games: Your weekend guide to things to do

Fireworks will light up the Delaware River and the Museum of the American Revolution will offer winter break programming for kids

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide NYE cottonbro studio/Pexels

Raise a glass to 2024 at New Year's Eve parties in Center City, South Philly and Manayunk.

This weekend marks the end of 2023, during which "The Bear," "Barbie" and batting cages (apparently) received lots of attention. Philadelphia will be celebrating the old and ushering in the new with lots of New Year's Eve bashes, including its annual fireworks spectacular over the Delaware River.

Bars will be pouring bubbly and bumping the year's biggest hits on Sunday night, too. And starting Saturday, gamers can play Donkey Kong and Mortal Kombat at a brand-new Barcade in Center City.

Check out some NYE fireworks

Head to the waterfront on Sunday to see fireworks over the Delaware River. The sparklers will go off at 6 p.m. and midnight, but each exhibition has a different theme. The early show will be sporty, teasing the upcoming 2024 Olympics. The midnight display, meanwhile, will be scored to songs about Philadelphia or by artists from the area. If you can't grab a spot by Penn's Landing or Cherry Street Pier to see the show, you can watch it on NBC10.

Or ring in the new year at a party

Bars across the city will offer New Year's bashes of varying vibes and cover fees. Searching for an open bar? Howl at the Moon, Rec & Royal, Xfinity Live! and BRÜ are all offering five-hour packages for about $100. Looking to dance? Groove to disco at the Trestle Inn or hip-hop at Love City Brewing. Just want to chill out? Try the low-key celebration at Fat Lady Brewing, which includes games, beers and BBQ.

Play Pac-Man at the new Barcade

More than a decade after the first Barcade opened in Philadelphia, the retro video game lounge is expanding to Center City. A new location on Chestnut and Juniper streets will begin business on Saturday, marking the ninth location for the New York-based chain. The new two-floor bar features a full bar and kitchen and over 70 arcade games and pinball machines. Hours are 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. all seven days of the week.

Craft with the kids at the Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution will continue its family-friendly "winter break" programming this weekend. The events, designed to entertain bored kids home from school, include musical performances, sewing demos and skits from historical reenactors. The museum's discovery center, modeled to look like a wintry scene from 1778 Philadelphia, also will offer crafts every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia New Year's Eve Fireworks parties Museum of the American Revolution Delaware River Xfinity Live

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Independence Blue Cross is hosting a food drive at IBX RiverRink Winterfest

Just In

Must Read

Government

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker names Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel as city's next managing director
Parker Thiel Philly

Sponsored

IBX hosting food drive at Winterfest
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Health News

City warns of possible measles exposure after case confirmed in Center City office building
Measles exposure Center City

Holiday

There are many places to recycle Christmas trees in Philadelphia, including the Philly Goat Project
Recycle Christmas Philly

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers' point streak finally snapped against Predators
Joel-Farabee-Flyers-Preds-12.21.23-NHL.jpg

Family-Friendly

American Revolution museum to offer winter-themed activities for kids between Christmas and New Year's
American Revolution Winter

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved