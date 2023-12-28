NYE parties and video games: Your weekend guide to things to do

This weekend marks the end of 2023, during which "The Bear," "Barbie" and batting cages (apparently) received lots of attention. Philadelphia will be celebrating the old and ushering in the new with lots of New Year's Eve bashes, including its annual fireworks spectacular over the Delaware River.

Bars will be pouring bubbly and bumping the year's biggest hits on Sunday night, too. And starting Saturday, gamers can play Donkey Kong and Mortal Kombat at a brand-new Barcade in Center City.

Head to the waterfront on Sunday to see fireworks over the Delaware River. The sparklers will go off at 6 p.m. and midnight, but each exhibition has a different theme. The early show will be sporty, teasing the upcoming 2024 Olympics. The midnight display, meanwhile, will be scored to songs about Philadelphia or by artists from the area. If you can't grab a spot by Penn's Landing or Cherry Street Pier to see the show, you can watch it on NBC10.

Or ring in the new year at a party

Bars across the city will offer New Year's bashes of varying vibes and cover fees. Searching for an open bar? Howl at the Moon, Rec & Royal, Xfinity Live! and BRÜ are all offering five-hour packages for about $100. Looking to dance? Groove to disco at the Trestle Inn or hip-hop at Love City Brewing. Just want to chill out? Try the low-key celebration at Fat Lady Brewing, which includes games, beers and BBQ.

More than a decade after the first Barcade opened in Philadelphia, the retro video game lounge is expanding to Center City. A new location on Chestnut and Juniper streets will begin business on Saturday, marking the ninth location for the New York-based chain. The new two-floor bar features a full bar and kitchen and over 70 arcade games and pinball machines. Hours are 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. all seven days of the week.

The Museum of the American Revolution will continue its family-friendly "winter break" programming this weekend. The events, designed to entertain bored kids home from school, include musical performances, sewing demos and skits from historical reenactors. The museum's discovery center, modeled to look like a wintry scene from 1778 Philadelphia, also will offer crafts every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

