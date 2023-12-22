American Revolution museum to offer winter-themed activities for kids between Christmas and New Year's

Looking for ways to entertain kids on winter break once the excitement of unwrapping gifts wears off? The Museum of the American Revolution is offering an array of family-friendly activities between Christmas and New Year's Day.

At Winter Break at the Museum, families can make crafts, listen to 18th century music and watch theatric performances. The museum also is accepting toy donations.

MORE: Jonas Brothers to perform before of Flyers' outdoor game at MetLife Stadium

Throughout the week, actors will portray historic figures like James Forten, a lifelong Philadelphian who fought in the Revolutionary War and rallied for abolition, and Elizabeth Freeman, the first African American woman to successfully file a lawsuit for freedom in Massachusetts.

Museum educators will give talks discussing what winters were like during the American Revolution and on the types of toys that the children of British soldiers played with during the war. Multi-instrumentalist Robert Mouland will perform baroque folk music on antique instruments, like the English guitar and flageolet, on several days.

The museum's discovery center, Revolution Place, has been decorated with frosty windows and 18th-century coats to evoke Philadelphia winters past. Kids can make festive crafts like tin-punch lanterns, cookie mold ornaments and paper snowflakes.

The museum is accepting new or gently-used toys for a toy drive benefitting the New Jersey-based charitable organization HomeFront. Donations can be placed in a bin in the museum's rotunda.

Winter Break runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 31. Its activities are included with the price of general admission tickets, which start at $22 for adults and $13 for kids.

Tuesday, Dec. 26, to Sunday, Dec. 31Hours vary | $13-$22Museum of the American Revolution101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106