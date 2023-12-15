More Events:

Jonas Brothers to perform ahead of Flyers' outdoor game at MetLife Stadium

The New Jersey-native band will play its greatest hits before the first NHL Stadium Series match of the season

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Concerts
The Jonas Brothers will perform ahead of the Flyers-Devils Stadium Series game at MetLife on Feb. 17.

Weather may be a bit chilly when the Flyers face the Devils in an outdoor match in February, but there's no need for fans in attendance to send out an "S.O.S." — a pregame concert is sure to have MetLife "Burnin' Up."

The Jonas Brothers are slated to sing Saturday, Feb. 17 ahead of the first game of the NHL's Stadium Series. Kevin, Joe and Nick will begin the concert at 6:30 p.m. and perform again during the second intermission of the match, which begins at 8 p.m.

MORE: Nicki Minaj to play Wells Fargo Center in March as part of 'Pink Friday 2' tour

From Wyckoff, Bergen County, the bandmates and brothers will perform a greatest hits set, as well as songs from their latest album, “The Album.” 

The JoBros announced the show Wednesday on "Good Morning America." They also told their fans the news by participating in a social media trend where users discuss how they fit stereotypes of where they're from.

"We're from New Jersey, of course we've spent summer vacations at the Jersey Shore," Joe explains in the Instagram video"We're from Jersey, of course we're performing at the NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 17th," Nick adds at the end of the clip.

The group recently concluded the North American leg of its tour, "The Tour," which included a September show at the Wells Fargo Center. The band also teased a 20th anniversary tour coming in 2025.

The brothers have expressed their interest in hockey before, attending a Kraken-Oilers game last month during their Edmonton tour stop. Given their childhood in North Jersey, the bros will likely not be rooting for the Flyers in February.

Reports of the Flyers' involvement in this year's Stadium Series first surfaced in May. This is the sixth time the Flyers have been chosen for an outdoor game, with the last being a 7-3 loss against the Boston Bruins at Lake Tahoe in early 2021. This season, the Flyers are in the playoff hunt — so fans at the Feb. 17 match can expect exciting play punctuated with upbeat music.

Tickets are available online and are good for the hockey match and both concerts. The live broadcast will air at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Jonas Brothers concert at NHL Stadium Series

Saturday, Feb. 17
6:30 p.m. | Ticket prices vary
MetLife Stadium
1 MetLife Stadium Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

