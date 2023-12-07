Ice sculptures, rare books and a hot chocolate crawl: Your weekend guide to things to do

This weekend in Philadelphia will feature warm drinks, frozen art and Queen Bey on the big screen.

After a successful first run in 2022, East Passyunk's hot chocolate crawl will return to the South Philly business corridor on Saturday. Further uptown, the Fishtown Freeze will showcase more than 20 original ice sculptures — and invite artists to carve a few new ones for the crowd. The Philadelphia Rare Book Fair will set up shop near Rittenhouse Square on Thursday through Saturday, and in Old City, the PFS Bourse Theater will welcome Beyoncé fans to a one-night-only sing-along screening of "Renaissance."

"Renaissance," the concert film chronicling Beyoncé's recent tour of the same name, has been playing in theaters since Dec. 1. But only one theater in Philly is inviting fans to sing "Cuff It" and "Crazy in Love" with the movie. On Saturday, the Philadelphia Film Society will host a special sing-along screening of "Renaissance" at its PFS Bourse Theater in Old City. Tickets are $22, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

From Thursday through Saturday, vendors will hawk first-edition and out-of-print books inside the historic Trinity Memorial Church. The Philadelphia Rare Book Fair features more than 20 booksellers from the East Coast, including Capitol Hill Books from Washington, D.C. and the city's own Bauman Rare Books. Admission is free on Friday and Saturday. Thursday's preview event, which includes music, food and wine, costs $50.

Check out frozen works of art during the fifth annual Fishtown Freeze. Businesses along Frankford and Girard avenues and Front Street will display custom ice sculptures Saturday, and a few will host live carvings in the afternoon. The winter fest also will include holiday markets at Johnny Brenda's, Mural City Garden and International Bar and free photos (or pizza with) Santa. Fishtown Freeze will continue into Sunday, when carolers will take over Kondrad Square.

Cozy up with some cocoa Saturday, when cafes and restaurants along East Passyunk Avenue will offer their best mugs of the signature winter beverage. The hot chocolate crawl will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., accompanied by carols from the East Passyunk Opera Project. Cocoa fiends can score discounts if they pick up a commemorative cup from the East Passyunk Business Improvement District office at 1904 East Passyunk Ave.

