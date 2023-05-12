Taylor Swift, moms and a decked-out derby: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Between Mother's Day and the return of a little local singer named Taylor Swift, this weekend promises to be a big one.

Swiftie mania will sweep Philadelphia from Friday through Sunday as the pop star performs three sold-out concerts at Lincoln Financial Field. On Sunday, families will take their moms out for meals at every restaurant serving eggs and French toast within the city limits.

But that's not all. Northeast Philly will host two festivals Saturday, one celebrating pierogis and another honoring the most creative racers in a famously messy showdown. And to mark the coming of summer, Spruce Street Harbor Park is dusting off its hammocks once again.

If you didn't manage to score tickets to one of Swift's three shows at the Linc this weekend, don't stress — and definitely don't drop $1,000 on last-minute tickets on Stubhub. The city has plenty of other Swiftie programming, including themed cocktails at The Dutch and Taqueria Amor, a vinyl sale/party at Latchkey and a tailgate bash (featuring a new Eras Tour mural) on Second and South streets Friday night.

But don't forget your mom

Sunday is Mother's Day, and while most brunch places are likely booked up, there are still options to treat your mom. You can make candles with her at Wax + Wine, take her on a sip and paint date at ARTrageous Brush & Flow or head to the special spring market in Drexel Square Park on Saturday. And if you need a last-minute gift, the Second Saturday Sidewalk Sale along East Passyunk Avenue promises handcrafted jewelry from Nice Things Handmade, plantable cards from Good Buy Supply and blooms from Urban Jungle.

Gaul & Co. Malt House is welcoming more than 20 food vendors to its annual Port Richmond Pierogi Fest. Enjoy one of the all-stars of Polish cuisine Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the restaurant, at 2619 E. Indiana Ave. There also will be live music, an art history truck and a fun house for the kids.

The Kentucky Derby may be over, but you can cheer on riders in a different kind of race Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. At the annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival, contestants plow through a muddy, bubbly obstacle course with their own "human-powered vehicles," often in outrageous outfits. Live music and an arts market will accompany the big race, which begins at Trenton Avenue and Dauphin Street.

Spruce Street Harbor Park returns for the season Friday, and the riverside space is marking the occasion with the first of its weekly "After Work Sessions" dance parties starting at 7:30 p.m. The Global Craft Market takes over the park the next day, while Sunday promises family-themed programming, including a pop-up play. The park's hammocks are available all week long — except for the primo riverside loungers, which you'll have to rent in advance.

