October 18, 2023

Philadelphia Film Festival and a Gritty 5K: Your weekend guide to things to do

Cider Week begins as the pickleball courts in Dilworth Park close for the year

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend guide Gritty 5K

Dress like an orange monster and get cake smashed in your face by one at the annual Gritty 5K on Saturday.

On Tuesday, beloved mascot and monster Gritty cheered the Flyers to victory in their home opener against the Canucks. This Saturday, he'll rally crowds again for his signature charity event: the Gritty 5K.

While the race promises to be a furry good time for a good cause, you can also get your blood pumping in Center City for the final weekend of a pickleball pop-up. Less strenuous weekend options include strolling through a cider festival in Fairmount Park and sitting for a marathon of movies at the Philadelphia Film Festival.

See movies before they hit theaters

Movie nerds, assemble: The Philadelphia Film Festival is back with 11 days of nonstop screenings. The slate includes nearly 100 titles and a few buzzy picks that haven't been released yet, like "Maestro," Bradley Cooper's biopic of Leonard Bernstein, which plays on Saturday at 7:45 p.m at the Philadelphia Film Center. Other weekend options include an upcoming HBO documentary about the Hill-Freedman World Academy ("Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School") and an A24 comedy where Nicolas Cage invades everyone's dreams ("Dream Scenario").

Sip on apple cider

Saturday marks the kickoff of Philly Cider Week, the annual celebration of fall's favorite beverage. The party begins at Woodford Mansion, which will host a CiderFest from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The fest features live music, cornhole, cider-pressing demos and lots of samples from local cideries like Hale & True.

Run for charity (and Gritty)

Chaos will reign at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday when a horde of orange, furry racers gather on the starting line of the Gritty 5K. The annual charity run is a 3.1-mile loop around the South Philly sports complex that cuts through FDR Park. Runners are encouraged to dress like Gritty, who will be on the scene cheering and throwing cakes in their faces. Proceeds benefit Flyers Charities.

Play pickleball one last time at Dilworth Park

This weekend marks the final chance to try pickleball at Dilworth Park before the pop-up closes for the season. Through Sunday, the two courts in Center City will remain open and available to rent for $40 per hour. The popular game is a little bit like tennis, with smaller, flat paddles instead of rackets, plastic balls and, despite the name, zero pickles.

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

