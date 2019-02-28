Check out what's happening in Philly this weekend, March 1-3

There's lots to do the first weekend of March in Philadelphia.

You could explore the Philadelphia Flower Show opening night after the crowds have gone. You could head to a local winery to enjoy wine paired with pizza and doughnuts.

There are also two awesome fitness classes this weekend worth checking out and an opportunity to master ping-pong at an exclusive party.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is back March 2 through March 10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This year's theme is "Flower Power."

The annual show is one of Philly's most popular events, with people from all over flocking to the event. If you're trying to avoid the crowds, consider Flowers After Hours on Saturday night.

Check out the flower arrangements while enjoying wine samples and live music.

One word: Yum.

On Saturdays and Sundays this March, you can enjoy slices from Pizzaria Pronto and doughnuts from Duck Donuts with red and white wines.

Tickets are $20.

Are you on Bumble Date, BFF or Bizz? If so, head to ping-pong club Spin on Friday for an exclusive party.

The event includes free instructional lessons in the club's private room, plus a special drink menu.

Starting Sunday, the studio will offer a monthly "beneFIT" class where 100-percent of proceeds will be donated.



A rebounding workout benefiting the Montgomery County Down Syndrome Interest Group will kick off the series. Tickets are $15.



The Nigerian Dwarf goats will interact with participants during the 45-minute yoga session, then after there will be 15 minutes for selfies with the animals.



OK, this event is happening Monday but it's worth mentioning here.

The Sandwich Battle will start with 12 participants and run for five continuous weeks. Each week, three chefs will go head-to-head.

Those watching the competition will receive samples of the sandwiches, house-made sides and a bucket of beers from a rotating local brewery.

