February 28, 2019

Check out what's happening in Philly this weekend, March 1-3

Flower Show, party at Spin and so much more

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Carroll - SPiN Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

There are many references to street art at SPiN Philadelphia, including this bathtub filled with damaged ping pong balls surrounded by artwork by Philadelphia artist, King Saladeen. Climb in for a photo, it's encouraged.

There's lots to do the first weekend of March in Philadelphia.

You could explore the Philadelphia Flower Show opening night after the crowds have gone. You could head to a local winery to enjoy wine paired with pizza and doughnuts.

There are also two awesome fitness classes this weekend worth checking out and an opportunity to master ping-pong at an exclusive party.

Flowers After Hours is unique way to see Philadelphia Flower Show

The Philadelphia Flower Show is back March 2 through March 10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This year's theme is "Flower Power."

The annual show is one of Philly's most popular events, with people from all over flocking to the event. If you're trying to avoid the crowds, consider Flowers After Hours on Saturday night.

Check out the flower arrangements while enjoying wine samples and live music.

Chaddsford Winery pairing wine with pizza and doughnuts

One word: Yum. 

On Saturdays and Sundays this March, you can enjoy slices from Pizzaria Pronto and doughnuts from Duck Donuts with red and white wines.

Tickets are $20.

Spin offering perks to Bumble users in March

Are you on Bumble Date, BFF or Bizz? If so, head to ping-pong club Spin on Friday for an exclusive party.

The event includes free instructional lessons in the club's private room, plus a special drink menu.

Freehouse Fitness launching "beneFIT" classes with proceeds going to charity

Starting Sunday, the studio will offer a monthly "beneFIT" class where 100-percent of proceeds will be donated. 

A rebounding workout benefiting the Montgomery County Down Syndrome Interest Group will kick off the series. Tickets are $15.

Sign up for goat yoga at the historic Cliveden estate in Germantown

The Nigerian Dwarf goats will interact with participants during the 45-minute yoga session, then after there will be 15 minutes for selfies with the animals.

High Street's Sandwich Battle is a mashup of March Madness, "Chopped"

OK, this event is happening Monday but it's worth mentioning here.

The Sandwich Battle will start with 12 participants and run for five continuous weeks. Each week, three chefs will go head-to-head. 

Those watching the competition will receive samples of the sandwiches, house-made sides and a bucket of beers from a rotating local brewery.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

