Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0

NFL free agency is just around the corner, and the Philadelphia Eagles are probably going to lose a few players in free agency, as many Super Bowl champions do. They'll also add players in free agency, of course, but they'll likely be looking for low-cost players they deem to be good values. Here we'll seek identify a few of those types of guys.



To note, we don't yet know who the Eagles' offensive coordinator is yet, so this will be a defense-only edition.

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Giants (6'3, 240)

Ojulari was a Giants second round pick during the Dave Gettleman era. As we have seen in recent years, Joe Schoen has made weak efforts to retain Gettleman picks, like Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney, and Julian Love, who have gone on to be much better players with their new teams than they were when they played for the Giants.

Ojulari had a frustrating four years with the Giants. He had a promising rookie season when he had 8 sacks, followed by a 2022 season in which he only played in 7 games, but had 5.5 sacks. He had a disappointing 2023 season, when he only played in 11 games and had just 2.5 sacks, perhaps spurring Schoen to trade for Brian Burns.

In 2024, Ojulari was behind Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the depth chart, but had 5 sacks in a 3-game span while Thibodeaux was out of the lineup with an injury. Here are some highlights in one of those three games, against the Steelers (video via @nickfalato):

He seemed to have carved out a more regular role in the rotation because of his play, but he injured his toe and missed the final six games of the season.

In short, Ojulari has been productive when healthy, but he has been unable to stay on the field. He checks a lot of boxes on the types of high upside lottery tickets that Howie Roseman hunts for:

Former high pick Career stalled due to injury or some other circumstance Flashes of production when healthy

For example, guys like Mekhi Becton, Kenny Pickett, DeVante Parker, Parris Campbell, and Devin White fit that profile. Some hit, most don't. That strategy looks great when you hit on guys like Becton, and when they don't, like with White or Parker, who cares?

Ojulari could be a fit in the Eagles' edge rotation along with Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and (maybe) Bryce Huff, assuming they can't afford to keep Josh Sweat.

Baron Browning, LB/EDGE, Broncos (6'3, 240)

Browning was a player linked to the Eagles at the trade deadline, because he formerly played for Vic Fangio in Denver, and he has some LB/EDGE versatility, not unlike Zack Baun. Instead the Cardinals traded a sixth-round pick for him. He has some obvious speed around the edge (video via @Kyle_Odegard):

Oh, and hey, the spider chart checks out:

In Fangio's last season in Denver in 2022, Browning had 24 tackles, 5 sacks, 12 QB hits, 2 pass breakups, and an INT. He has a fun highlight reel from that season, which you can watch here.

He would make a lot of sense in Philly as a LB/EDGE depth piece.

Calais Campbell, DT, Dolphins (6'8, 307)

Campbell is 38 years old, but still productive. He had 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2022 with Baltimore, 56 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2023 with Atlanta, and 52 tackles and 5 sacks with Miami in 2024. For what it's worth, PFF had Campbell graded as the 7th best defensive lineman in the NFL last season, and Dolphins fans seemed to love him.

Campbell is a versatile lineman who can play on the edge or on the interior, and the Eagles could use more depth at both spots, especially with Brandon Graham likely retiring and Milton Williams testing the free agent waters.

Campbell doesn't have a Super Bowl on his résumé, so if he's ring hunting maybe he sees the fit and would be willing to play in Philly for one last season at a reasonable price?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader