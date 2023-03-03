More Culture:

March 03, 2023

Tierra Whack raps about greatness on 'In The Room' off 'Creed III' soundtrack

The Philadelphia rapper shares the track, streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music, with artists JID and BJ The Chicago Kid

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Tierra Whack Creed III soundtrack Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack is featured on the 'Creed III' soundtrack. The 18-track album, produced by Dreamville Records, was released Friday and includes the song "In The Room" with Whack, rapper JID and singer BJ The Chicago Kid.

As "Creed III" opens in theaters, its 18-track soundtrack is hitting streaming platforms, featuring a song with Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack.

On "Creed III: The Soundtrack," Whack shares the track "In The Room" with rapper JID and singer BJ The Chicago Kid. The song, which is almost three minutes long, features bars from all three musicians about how they have worked their way to the top.

On the song's chorus, BJ The Chicago Kid sings, "They think they the one 'til the real one walk in the room," while Whack boastfully harmonizes, "Yeah, that's right, I said it."

In her verse, Whack raps, "Been ahead of my class since I was grade six."

The song complements the plot of "Creed III," which features Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed and a new character Damian Anderson, played by Jonathan Majors. Anderson is a long-lost childhood friend of Creed who can't help but believe the boxer's success should be his. After their friendship sours, Creed finally has enough and challenges him to a fight to settle it all. 


In November, Jordan announced that "Creed III: The Soundtrack" would be produced by rapper J. Cole's record label Dreamville.  

The first single for the album, "Ma Boy" by Lute and JID, was released last month. The soundtrack also features artists like J. Cole, Big Sean, Ari Lennox, Blxst, EARTHGANG and Kehlani. 

The soundtrack can be streamed on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

"In The Room" marks a return for Whack, who has seldom released or been featured on music in the last year. In 2022, she appeared on the "Minions: Rise of Gru" soundtrack with the song "Black Magic Woman."

Her last EP was "R&B?," a three-song collection released on Dec. 16, 2021. 

On Thursday, the rapper posted an Instagram video from the studio, teasing, "new WHACK on the way! #anewera."

