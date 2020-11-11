Comedian Tim Heidecker writes ode to Rudy Giuliani's visit to Four Seasons Total Landscaping

As President Donald Trump continues to fight an uphill legal battle over the outcome of the election in Pennsylvania, the gift of Rudy Giuliani's visit to Philly last Saturday just keeps on giving.

Comedian Tim Heidecker, an Allentown native, was inspired by the former New York City mayor's profoundly ridiculous press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. To put it in perspective, even Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who isn't running for re-election, wouldn't lower himself to embrace the GOP's feeble effort to invalidate the state's vote tabulation.