South Philly man allegedly slashes 19 vehicles' tires on South Street

June 13, 2019
A South Philly man was arrested after police said they found him puncturing the tire of a Mercedes Benz on South Street early Wednesday morning.
Police believe 25-year-old Ryan Foster allegedly vandalized a total of 19 vehicles on South Street, according to a release from the Philadelphia Police Department.
Foster is charged with felony criminal mischief, and misdemeanor possession of an instrument crime.
Officers responded to a radio call just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they exited their vehicle, officers found Foster holding a knife, and could hear the hiss of air leaving the tires of vehicles on the block, police said.
Some South Street residents woke later Wednesday morning to discover their tires had been slashed :
“ It just started going thump thump thump and I’m like oh I think somethings wrong”— Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) June 13, 2019
Multiple people woke up to slashed tires on south street between 19th and 18th.
Police tell me they caught whoever did this. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/fTJMa7KceV
Foster was taken into custody without incident, according to police, and was transferred to Methodist Hospital to be treated for a hand injury.
Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.