Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of 'To Kill A Mockingbird' opens at the Academy of Music

July 14, 2022
The first national tour of Aaron Sorkin's critically acclaimed production of "To Kill a Mockingbird" has landed at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.
Showing now through July 24, the Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about racial injustice and childhood innocence is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and stars Emmy award winner Richard Thomas in the role of lawyer Atticus Finch.
Originally opening in the Shubert Theater on Broadway in 2018, "To Kill a Mockingbird" holds the record for the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It was also the first-ever Broadway play to perform at Madison Square Garden in 2020, just before pandemic-related shutdowns. The play concluded its Shubert Theater run on Jan. 16, 2022 and is currently on its first national tour.
"Shoot all the bluejays you want, if you can hit 'em, but remember it's a sin to kill a mockingbird."— Kimmel Cultural Campus (@KimmelCC) July 12, 2022
It's #OpeningNight of @mockingbirdbway on the Kimmel Cultural Campus! Who's coming? #TKAM 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Em61WmESp6
"To Kill a Mockingbird" is recommended for people 12 and older, and the run time is two hours and 50 minutes. Tickets for performances can be purchased online.
The show on Friday, July 22, at 8 p.m., will be an American Sign Language (ASL) and Audio Description (AD) Performance. Following that performance, there will be a post-show chat with the audience signed by Anthony Natale, a deaf actor who plays Link Deas in the production using ASL.
