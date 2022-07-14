Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of 'To Kill A Mockingbird' opens at the Academy of Music

The first national tour of Aaron Sorkin's critically acclaimed production of "To Kill a Mockingbird" has landed at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.

Showing now through July 24, the Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about racial injustice and childhood innocence is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and stars Emmy award winner Richard Thomas in the role of lawyer Atticus Finch.

Originally opening in the Shubert Theater on Broadway in 2018, "To Kill a Mockingbird" holds the record for the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It was also the first-ever Broadway play to perform at Madison Square Garden in 2020, just before pandemic-related shutdowns. The play concluded its Shubert Theater run on Jan. 16, 2022 and is currently on its first national tour.