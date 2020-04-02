'The Tony Bruno Show' to debut on SiriusXM

SiriusXM and JAKIB Media Partners announced today that, nearly five years after his retirement from terrestrial radio, Tony Bruno, one of the most popular voices in sports talk radio over his four-decade career, is re-launching The Tony Bruno Show on SiriusXM. SiriusXM will be the exclusive radio home of the show.

Back by popular demand, the new Tony Bruno Show, which Bruno will co-host with Harry Mayes, will debut April 6 and air every weekday (3:00-6:00 pm ET) on SiriusXM’s exclusive Dan Patrick Radio channel. Dan Patrick Radio is available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 211), online at SiriusXM.com and on the SiriusXM app for connected devices and speakers.

“I want to thank all of my fans who have followed and supported me through the years,” said Bruno. “I am grateful to everyone who has encouraged me to return and who still wants to hear my daily fun approach to sports and current affairs, which has been my forte' for over four decades in broadcasting. I can't think of a better platform than SiriusXM and reuniting with my former ESPN colleague on the Dan Patrick Radio channel, and I am thrilled to be able to return to the airwaves with my good friend and co-host Harry Mayes. There is no doubt that we will provide an exciting, fun, sports talk radio program that joins a sea of great content on SiriusXM.”

The Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes will showcase their unpredictable, humorous and unique style, while delivering listeners the in-depth knowledge and insight that is a cornerstone for good sports talk programming.

Through his four decades on the air, Bruno has been a prominent sports talk voice on nearly every national radio platform. He was the first voice heard on ESPN Radio and Fox Sports Radio and the only radio host to have ever been featured in the EA Sports Madden game. After retiring from terrestrial radio, Bruno began hosting a once-a-week podcast, which expanded to a daily stream on Twitch.tv. He also hosted Countdown 2 Kickoff on ESPN Radio during the 2019 NFL season.

“Tony has always been one of the best and most popular sports talk personalities in America. Listeners are drawn to him,” said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM’s SVP of Sports Programming. “We are excited to have Tony and Harry on SiriusXM, and we’re proud to be the exclusive radio platform that enables them to reach sports fans across the country.”

Harry Mayes is an 18-year sports talk radio veteran, 15 of which were spent on the air in Philadelphia, where he became one of the best-known and most relatable personalities in a market known for its die-hard sports fans. Bruno and Mayes hosted together for five years on Philadelphia radio.