Family reunited with $2,000 in cash lost at Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City

A family from Maryland narrowly avoided a vacation disaster recently, thanks to employees at an iconic Atlantic City pizza shop.

Staff members at Tony's Baltimore Grill recently returned an envelope filled with $2,000 cash to the patrons after they accidentally left it in a booth at the restaurant, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

The money was reportedly found by Mohammed Malek, a dishwasher at the restaurant, who then handed it to Tony's server Pam Abernathy. After realizing the money had apparently been left behind by a patron, Abernathy then surrendered it to a manager, who locked it in a safe.

Indeed, the woman and her family returned to the restaurant on Tuesday after realizing that the vacation money they had brought with them from Maryland was missing. After retracing their steps throughout Atlantic City, the family wound up back at Tony's Baltimore Grill where the money was waiting for them.

As a reward for their honesty, Malek and Abernathy were each given the choice of redeeming $1,000 or a week's paid vacation from Tony's management.





Tony's Baltimore Grill has been in operation since the late 1920s. Long known for its pizza, pasta dishes and fried shrimp, the historic restaurant and bar moved to its current location on Atlantic Avenue in 1966 after its original location was destroyed in a fire three years earlier.



After filing for bankruptcy in 2016, Tony's was acquired by a new ownership team including longtime cook Tony Pugh the following year. Pugh and his co-owners at Velocity management vowed to keep the restaurant running with as few changes to its menu – not to mention its iconic vintage interior, complete with wood paneling and mini-jukeboxes at each table – as possible.

Located a block away from the Tropicana hotel and casino, the 24-hour bar and restaurant has become a popular year-round destination in Atlantic City over the years.



On October 19, it was reported that Tony's co-owner Julie Aspen purchased the property containing Angeloni's II, another well-known Atlantic City Italian restaurant that ceased operations after its owner retired in April of this year.