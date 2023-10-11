Fishtown omakase Sushi Suite to expand to Atlantic City and Princeton with new micro-restaurants

Fishtown omakase concept Sushi Suite may have only opened its doors last week, but the restaurant group behind the new sushi micro-restaurant is already looking ahead to its next frontier: South Jersey.

SimpleVenue, the New York City-based company that launched Sushi Suite on Oct. 5, is reportedly planning to open new micro-restaurant locations in Atlantic City and Princeton. While the plans are not yet firmed up, SimpleVenue wants to set up shop in "iconic" locations like the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Sushi Suite is an intimate, eight-seat sushi counter that offers a 90-minute, $185-per-person dining experience featuring a 17-course sushi menu, which can be paired with beverages like Japanese beer, whisky or sake. The beverage menu also includes Japanese wine and cocktails such as an espresso martini made with coconut tea and Kahlua.

SimpleVenue has opened restaurants in spaces as small as 200 square feet, though the company aims for locations between 500 and 750 square feet, according to cofounder Michael Sinensky. Sushi Suite opened its doors in a 400-square-foot back room in Izakaya Fishtown, a sushi restaurant on Frankford Avenue.

The new micro-restaurant is SimpleVenue's first foray into the Philadelphia food scene. In addition expanding to Princeton and Atlantic City, the hospitality group is reportedly also planning new Philly locations – one in Rittenhouse Square and another in Midtown Village – for a more casual, 12-course omakase dining experience.

SimpleVenue may also consider opening sushi spots in Old City and Northern Liberties, Sinensky told the Business Journal. Ultimately, SimpleVenue aims to open and operate a total of 10 locations in the Philadelphia region.

For now, Philly residents and visitors can get a taste of what's to come by checking out the group's first local outpost at 1832 Frankford Ave. Sushi Suite is open from 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and from 5-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.