Transgender women ready to challenge Pennsylvania's name-change law in court

A Pennsylvania law that prohibits felons from changing their names will be challenged by three transgender women in a Pennsylvania court on Thursday.

The state's Name Change Act, passed in 1998, prevents people convicted of "serious" felonies, like aggravated assault or rape, from ever changing their names, even after completing prison time. Those convicted of lesser felonies must wait two years after finishing their sentences to change their names.

Chauntey Mo'Nique Porter, Alonda Talley, and Priscylla Renee Von Noaker, three transgender women identified here by their non-legal names, are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.