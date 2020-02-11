More News:

February 11, 2020

West Chester University student sexually assaulted on campus, police say

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
A West Chester University student was sexually assaulted by two males inside a campus residence on Sunday, according to school officials.

A West Chester University student was sexually assaulted by two males on Sunday, according to an alert issued on Tuesday. 

Campus police are investigating the incident that college officials said occurred in the early morning hours at an on-campus residence.

Police have identified one of the males. The second is described by police as 5 feet 9 inches tall and in his 20s with a stocky build and facial hair. 

It is unknown if the men involved in the incident are also students. 

Anyone with information about the incident can call the West Chester University Police Department at (610) 436-3311.

