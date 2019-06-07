The trash talk has officially begun in the NFC East

Remember the good old days when LeSean McCoy would pick fights with other teams, most notably when he called Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora, soft, overrated, and the third-best DE on his team? Maybe (hopefully?) they're back?

On Thursday night, after Carson Wentz received his record-breaking contract extension, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had this to say on Twitter:

The Eagles are sort of an odd team for Lawrence to attack, seeing as he hasn't done jack against them throughout his career. Over his five-year career, Lawrence has 34 sacks, 25 of which have come in the last two seasons. In nine games against the Eagles, however, Lawrence has none, as Lane Johnson has decisively owned him.

Anyway, while maybe not the best trash talk execution I've seen over the years, it's all welcomed. I look forward to watching a Philly reporter going around the locker room trying to get a reaction from someone on the team when we have our next availability on Monday.

