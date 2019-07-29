More Health:

July 29, 2019

Common household objects, sports linked to non-fatal traumatic brain injuries in children, study finds

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Brain Injuries
0729_Baby table amsw photography/Pexels

A recent study found that more than half of all non-fatal traumatic brain injuries in children and adolescents one through 19 years old are associated with consumer products or sports and recreation.

For children ages 19 and younger, common household items like floors, stairs, and ceilings, as well as sports like soccer and basketball are commonly associated with non-fatal traumatic brain injuries, a new study has found.

The research, published in the Brain Injury journal on Monday, shows that traumatic brain injuries in children as young as infants and up to four years old were commonly linked to home furnishings and fixtures like beds, while injuries from sports and recreation, like bicycle riding and playing football, were most common among children ages 5 to 19. 

Using data from 2010 to 2013 from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, researchers found that 72.2% of all traumatic brain injury-related emergency room visits are attributable to consumer products, despite this being the first study to link consumer products to non-fatal traumatic brain injuries, it said. 

Here are the top 10-leading products contributing to TBI in children and adolescents.

  1. Floors — 6.4%
  2. Beds — 6.1%
  3. Football — 5.7%
  4. Stairs — 4.6%
  5. Bicycles — 3.1%
  6. Basketball — 2.9%
  7. Ceilings and walls — 2.3%
  8. Chairs — 2.3%
  9. Soccer — 2.2%
  10. Tables — 2.2%

In total, sports and recreation accounted for 28.8% of all product-related non-fatal TBI and home furnishings and fixtures accounted for 17.2%. 

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes TBI as a disruption in the normal functioning of the brain due to a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or a penetrating head injury. 

Most non-fatal TBI occurrences in children involve falls, motor vehicle crashes, being struck by or against a moving or stationary object, and assault, the study reported. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Brain Injuries Philadelphia Brain Development Brain Health Trauma Traumatic Brain Injuries

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will the Phillies be buyers or sellers at the deadline? It's complicated.
Gabe-Kapler_072919_usat

Travel

'Dirty sock smell' grounds American Airlines flight that departed Philadelphia to London
Flight from Philadelphia gets grounded

Illness

These are some of the infections you can pick up at the gym
Carroll - Weights at a gym

Eagles

A look at the 26 training camp trades the Eagles have made over the last 10 years
082917HowieRoseman

Movies

'The Sixth Sense,' one of the great Philadelphia movies, turns 20
Bruce Willis

Food & Drink

Vendor at Reading Terminal Market giving out free chocolate chip cookies
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved